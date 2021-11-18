Vision Impact Institute Applauds New Global Plan for Decade of Action for Road Safety Plan encourages road safety advocates to reduce deaths and injuries on the roads through multiple channels, including good vision

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent launch of the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety marks a critical milestone in ongoing efforts to ensure safer mobility for all. Developed by the WHO and the UN regional commissions, in cooperation with a minimum of 140 partners in the UN Road Safety collaboration, the plan outlines an approach that brings to life the UN General Assembly resolution A/RES/74/299 on "Improving Global Road Safety".

Vision Impact Institute logo (PRNewsfoto/Vision Impact Institute)

According to the WHO, over 3,500 people die every day on roads globally - nearly 1.3 million preventable deaths and an estimated 50 million injuries - making it the leading killer of children and young people worldwide. Without any intervention, 13 million deaths and 500 million injuries are estimated to occur in the next decade.

"As we mark this year's World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, we must consider the importance of good vision for all road users in order to achieve the plan's ambitious target of preventing 50% of road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030," says Kristan Gross, Global Executive Director, Vision Impact Institute. "While vision is often overlooked in the road safety dialogue, we are very pleased to see the inclusion of vision in the UN resolution and are anticipating action through the execution of this holistic plan. Our advocacy for road safety encourages licensing requirements to include assessment of drivers' vision, in countries where this process is lacking. It's one more way to ensure that safer drivers contribute to safer roads."

About the Vision Impact Institute

The Vision Impact Institute's mission is to raise awareness of the importance of vision correction and protection to make good vision a global priority. Its Advisory Board is comprised of five independent international experts: Pr. Clare Gilbert (United Kingdom), Dr. Kevin Frick (US), Mr. Allyala Nandakumar (United States), Dr. Serge Resnikoff (Switzerland), and Dr. Wang Wei (China).

The Vision Impact Institute is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which receives support from the Vision for Life Fund from Essilor, the world leader in ophthalmic optics. The Vision Impact Institute hosts a unique database of research and advocacy tools at visionimpactinstitute.org.

Contact:

Andrea Kirsten-Coleman

Global Communications Manager

andrea.kirsten@visionimpactinstitute.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vision Impact Institute