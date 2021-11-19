OTC Markets Group Welcomes Coinshares International Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Coinshares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; OTCQX: CNSRF), a digital asset investment firm, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Coinshares International Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Coinshares International Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CNSRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

CoinShares CEO, Jean-Marie Mognetti, said, "Securing trading in our stock through ordinary shares in the United States on the OTCQX Market is another milestone as we execute on our strategy to enhance shareholder value and expand access to the digital asset ecosystem. U.S. institutional and retail investors can now actively trade our stock with ease. As we move into 2022, the CoinShares team continues to expand into new markets, new product offerings, and new verticals as we continue to build the financial technology firm of the future."

Dentons US LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Coinshares International Limited

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. The company's mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

