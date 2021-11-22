Aspi is providing its customers a remedy for holiday stress, with outstanding deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday The Colorado-based clean beauty skincare line is also offering a holiday-long discount on "bundled" purchases of its popular men's and women's products

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Holiday Season begins in earnest, the creators of Aspi (pronounced 'Ah-Spy') are helping out holiday shoppers -- by offering remarkable deals on the company's remarkable line of beauty skincare products for men and women.

From now until January 1, 2022, Aspi is offering 65% off for "bundled" purchases of its women's and men's products, as well as its CBD-infused body soaks and a body lotion. That means 65% off gift packages of Aspi's face cleanser, face moisturizer, shave cream and a body scrub for men – as well as for its line of face cleanser, face moisturizer, serum, toner, body scrub and eye cream for women.

Along with those holiday-long discounts are several more deals, designed to make holiday shopping easier. On Black Friday, November 26, Aspi is cutting its prices by 75% on all products purchased by the day's first 50 customers (Use promo code: First50). Once that number is reached, the next 300 visitors will get a Black Friday discount of 50% off (Use promo code: Next300) – and then the discount will drop down to 35% for the rest of Black Friday, as well as the following Saturday and Sunday (Use promo code: BF35OFF). The discounts continue on Cyber Monday, November 29, with 45% off Aspi products for the first 100 customers, and then 35% off for the rest of the day.

"We're looking to help out holiday shoppers during this busy and often stressful time of year, by offering very cost-efficient deals on our already competitively-priced products," said Kendra Mark, Director of Product Development at Hemp Depot, Aspi's parent company.

"We're proud of Aspi," she continued, "as well as the positive feedback we've gotten from our customers; many who appreciate how Aspi infuses its comprehensive formulas with a higher-than-usual amount of CBD, compared to other products on the market." Mark added that all of the raw materials used in Aspi are sourced and made in-house at its Colorado facility – and are also monitored by a team of quality control experts to ensure product purity.

The Aspi line of beauty skincare products is available online in all 50 states.

