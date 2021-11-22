Celebrating CKGSB's 19 Years of Excellence in Business Education

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us to celebrate Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business' 19th birthday by revisiting some of our memories over the last 19 years, honoring our achievements and exploring what our future may hold.

The CKGSB community, including our faculty, staff and students, have witnessed and lived through one of the greatest economic success stories the world has ever seen, experiencing China's economic growth and engaging with the country's booming private business sector first-hand. During this unprecedented growth, CKGSB has built itself into the preferred choice for management education among China's established business leaders and iconic entrepreneurs, producing over 17,000 alumni who run 20% of China's most valuable brands, and over 3,000 international executives. CKGSB has collaborated with over 40 global academic and institutional partners, allowing it to provide a world-class education unlike any other school in China. With access to first-hand industry sources from our influential alumni network, our more than 40 full-time, resident professors have been able to produce over 500 case studies and extensive research on China's business and economy. Thirty-five unicorn companies have been created through the school's accelerator and incubator program for entrepreneurs. In 2021, 16% of Forbes China's 50 Most Innovative Companies were run by alumni and 23 alumni were named in Forbes China Philanthropy List.

To cultivate responsible business leaders who share the school's vision of creating a sustainable future, social innovation is incorporated at the core of what we do. As early as 2005, we pioneered incorporating the humanities into our business curricula to cultivate holistic business leaders who care for the greater good. In 2020, the CKGSB community contributed RMB 4 billion in financial donations and medical equipment towards alleviating the COVID-19 pandemic. A three-project campaign initiated by CKGSB in 2017 to alleviate poverty in Ji'an utilizing CKGSB's industry expertise in education and business successfully lifted 5 counties in the province out of poverty by 2019. We believe through social innovation we can foster collaboration among businesses, governments, multilateral institutions, non-profit organizations and civil society to develop and deploy effective and innovative solutions to humanity's most challenging issues-like income and wealth inequality, social immobility and sustainability.

Celebrate the end of another decade of CKGSB's history by exploring some of our exciting moments and achievements towards the advancement of education, business and society. Click here to discover more: https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn/19th-anniversary-19-facts-and-figures/

