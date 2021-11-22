Cynosure CEO Wins Coveted Aesthetic Industry Leadership Award

WESTFORD, Mass., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Industry Association (AIA) has awarded Cynosure Chief Executive Officer Todd Tillemans, the coveted Aesthetic Industry Leadership Award, recognizing his pioneering leadership to support the long-term growth and sustainability of the aesthetic industry.

"I am honored to accept the Aesthetic Industry Leadership Award from AIA," said Todd Tillemans, Chief Executive Officer at Cynosure. "I am excited about the transformation we are seeing in our industry, being a positive voice and creating technology and partnerships to deliver outstanding clinical efficacy and inclusive transformational benefits for all ages, all genders, and all ethnicities."

Tillemans joined Cynosure in January 2020 as the company's Chief Executive Officer to lead the company in its mission to innovate, develop and create best-in-class energy-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems. Before joining Cynosure, Todd served as the President of The Hershey Company's flagship U.S. business, generating over $6.5 billion in annual sales. With more than 30 years of experience in personal care, beauty, food and beverage, Tillemans also held various leadership positions across Unilever's skin and personal care portfolio, where he helped build powerful global brands, including Dove, Axe, Vaseline, Ponds, and Degree.

Cynosure is a global leader in medical aesthetics and develops, manufactures, and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, and reduce cellulite.

"Todd's dedication to expanding consumer awareness of medical aesthetics and support for Cynosure's clinical research, product testing, and physician education is highly respected throughout the industry," said Michael Moretti, CEO, Medical Insight, Inc. "He is raising the bar for the ethical operation of an aesthetic device manufacturer. His valuable contribution to our industry makes him the perfect recipient for this award."

The Aesthetic Industry Association (AIA) is the first and only member-driven organization dedicated to the long-term health, sustainability, and development of the $14 billion medical aesthetic industry. Medical Insight (MII) founded the AIA in 2019 to represent and protect the broad interests of this vibrant global industry which is dedicated to beauty and rejuvenation for a highly motivated consumer population that includes virtually all demographic groups.

