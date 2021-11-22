Gain Exclusive Access To The Official Cowboys Draft War Room To Watch The Week 18 Rivalry Road Game With A Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Famer

Favor Teams Up With The Dallas Cowboys To Deliver The Ultimate VIP Private Watch Party Experience Inside The Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Favor , the Texas-born and -based on-demand delivery service, is teaming up with the Dallas Cowboys for the 2021 regular season finale, giving fans the opportunity to win a one-of-a-kind game day watch party inside the team's world headquarters at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Now through Dec. 17, 2021, any fans who place a Favor in the DFW Metro area will be automatically entered to win the Favor x Cowboys VIP Watch Party. One lucky fan and nine friends will be joined by a Dallas Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Famer, and gain exclusive access to the official Dallas Cowboys Draft War Room — the space where Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, conducts the draft — to watch one of the league’s greatest rivalries face off on Jan. 9, 2022.

"We are thrilled to partner with Favor to provide a lucky fan the opportunity to watch an actual game inside the War Room," said Katie Stucky, senior director of corporate partnership marketing, Dallas Cowboys. "This is truly a money can't buy experience. The War Room is one of our most coveted treasures within The Star and being able to cheer on the Dallas Cowboys with a Cowboys Legend inside the War Room truly is something special!"

The Favor x Cowboys VIP Watch Party includes:

War Room Takeover: Exclusive access to the Dallas Cowboys' official War Room — the space where Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones , conducts the draft — to host the ultimate watch party while the Cowboys play on the road on Jan. 9, 2022 .

Watch With A Legend: A surprise meet-and-greet with a Dallas Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Famer. Also, meet Dallas Cowboys Mascot , Rowdy , and members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders before kick-off.

Game Day Fuel : Brunch and an open bar to fuel up and cheer on the Cowboys.

Ultimate Fan Swag: Over $3,000 in officially licensed Cowboys gear, including team jerseys, t-shirts and memorabilia, plus Favor credit, merchandise and more.

Transportation: Get an exclusive ride to Cowboys HQ on the Dallas Cowboys Luxury Bus on game day, plus chauffeur service home after the game.

And more!

Now through Dec. 17, 2021, any fans who place a Favor in the DFW Metro area will be automatically entered to win the Favor x Cowboys VIP Watch Party. For the chance to win this exclusive experience or learn more, visit favordelivery.com/cowboys-sweepstakes .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 18+, Dallas-Fort Worth Metro resident. Enter automatically with completed Favor order or by mail. Ends Dec. 17, 2021, at 11:59:59 p.m. Central Standard Time. See Official Rules at favordelivery.com/cowboys-sweepstakes-rules for prize/entry info and more.

