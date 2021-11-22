LaLiga Announces Multi-year Exclusive Partnership With Rush Street Interactive For The RushBet Sportsbook Brand

COLOMBIA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RushBet, the sportsbook in Colombia operated by Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), has teamed up with LaLiga to become the prominent Spanish soccer league's exclusive wagering partner in Colombia.

The deal enables RushBet to co-brand with the two top divisions of LaLiga — LaLiga Santander and LaLiga Smartbank. RushBet may use all LaLiga IP, including team logos and jerseys, as well as have certain LaLiga players such as Colombia natives Radamel Falcao, Jeison Murillo and Carlos Bacca, participate in RushBet promotions and advertisements. Additionally, Rushbet will have access to exclusive "money can't buy" hospitality packages for its bettors—VIP experiences such as attending top rivalry games, including Real Madrid vs. Barcelona and Atletico Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad.

Additionally, RushBet will also be launching new content productions for both TV and Digital as part of the partnership. LaLiga is one of the globe's most renowned sports leagues with notable clubs that include Real Madrid and Barcelona.

A launch event that involves a distinguished former player and LaLiga representatives will take place in the days to come.

"We are committed to providing our players with the best content and high-quality entertainment, and this partnership is aligned with those objectives," said Omar Calvo, General Manager of RSI Colombia. "LaLiga is one of the most viewed leagues in Colombia and across the globe, and we want to bring Colombians even closer to this important league."

"Integrating LaLiga media properties with Rushbet marks an exciting time for our company here in Latin America," Calvo added.

"This agreement will allow LaLiga to be even closer to our fans in Colombia, sharing all the passion and adrenaline that LaLiga has to offer," said Julián Gómez, LaLiga Delegate in Colombia. "For many years we have played with passion, and we have shared it with our fans in Colombia, now, we are also really excited to also share all the emotion of LaLiga with RushBet's consumers in Colombia."

The partnership comes on the heels of RushBet gaining recognition as the "Sportsbook of the Year" for Latin America at the SBC Awards Latinoamérica 2021 ceremony in Miami, in October. RSI was recognized for the successful performance of its online sportsbook in Colombia over the past year and for the strong user experience and originality of the RushBet platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its partnership with LaLiga, what RSI's anticipated offerings and benefits arising from that partnership will include, the timing of any events associated with the partnership and RSI's future performance with respect to that partnership. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in twelve U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia and Arizona. RSI is also active internationally, having been recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021, where it offers its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

About LaLiga

LaLiga is a global, innovative and socially responsible organisation which is a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies (SADs) and clubs of LaLiga Santander and the 22 of LaLiga SmartBank, and is responsible for organising professional football competitions in Spain. LaLiga is the football competition with the most social media followers in the world, with over 140 million followers across 16 platforms in 15 different languages. With its headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 41 countries through eleven offices and 44 delegates. The organisation carries out its social work through its foundation and was the world's first professional football league to establish a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine Santander.

