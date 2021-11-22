Lush Cosmetics to Deactivate Global Social Media Accounts

VANCOUVER, Canada, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lush Cosmetics announced that effective Nov. 26, 2021, the brand will deactivate its Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat accounts in an effort to address consumers' mental health challenges. The brand's global presence across these platforms will remain deactivated until the platforms take action to provide a safer environment for users. This new policy is rolling out across all 48 countries where Lush operates.

In the same way that evidence against climate change was ignored and belittled for decades, concerns about the serious effects of social media are barely being acknowledged. Lush, well known for being leaders rather than followers, has decided to address these serious issues now and to start by changing its own practices rather than waiting until others notice that there is actually a real problem.

Like so many people have experienced before the brand, Lush has tried to come off social media, but FOMO is vast, and the brand's compulsion to use the various platforms means it finds itself back on the channels, despite the best intentions.

Having previously attempted this in 2019 with Lush's UK channels, the brand's resolve has been strengthened by all the latest information from courageous whistleblowers, which clearly lays out the known harms that young people are exposed to because of the current algorithms and loose regulation of this new area of our lives.

"As an inventor of bath bombs, I pour all my efforts into creating products that help people switch off, relax and pay attention to their wellbeing," said Jack Constantine, Chief Digital Officer and Product Inventor at Lush. "Social media platforms have become the antithesis of this aim, with algorithms designed to keep people scrolling and stop them from switching off and relaxing."

Lush wouldn't ask its customers to meet them down a dark and dangerous alleyway – but some social media platforms are beginning to feel like places no one should be encouraged to go. Something has to change. The brand hopes that platforms will introduce strong best practice guidelines, and hopes that international regulation will be passed into law. But Lush can't wait – the brand will take its own action to shield customers from the harm and manipulation they may experience whilst trying to connect with the brand on social media.

"I've spent all my life avoiding putting harmful ingredients in my products. There is now overwhelming evidence we are being put at risk when using social media," said Mark Constantine, OBE, Co-Founder, CEO and Product Inventor at Lush. "I'm not willing to expose my customers to this harm, so it's time to take it out of the mix."

Lush has made a promise to continue showing up for customers. The brand is investing in new ways to connect, to build better channels of communication elsewhere, as well as using tried and tested routes. For now, Lush can still be found on Twitter and YouTube. See here for a full list of where you can find Lush.

About Lush Cosmetics

Lush Cosmetics is a purveyor of good, clean fun. The brand offers luxurious and ethical skincare, haircare and bath products, as well as unique gifts filled with fragrant and effective products. 2021 marks Lush's 26th anniversary of creating innovative cosmetics using fresh fruits and vegetables, the finest essential oils and ingredients that are ethically and sustainably sourced. Never tested on animals, every single Lush product is vegetarian, 95% are vegan and 42% unpackaged. Lush campaigns on animal protection, human rights and environmental conservation because it's the right thing to do. With over 920 shops worldwide, Lush is in a unique position to raise awareness on serious issues and bring about real change. In 2007, Lush launched a dedicated charitable giving program, where 100% of sales (minus the tax) of a luxurious hand and body lotion called Charity Pot is donated to small grassroots organizations that align with Lush's ethics in the areas of human rights, animal protection and environmental justice. Since launching the Charity Pot program, Lush has donated more than $52 million to over 2,800 grassroots charities in 42 countries.

