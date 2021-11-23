Klarna supercharges US offering with launch of 'Pay Now' option and Klarna Card

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service, today announced the addition of 'Pay Now' to its range of payment services in the US. This will enable consumers to pay immediately and in full at any online retailer where Klarna is available, with the same seamless payment experience whether they choose to pay now or later. Additionally, the company will also very soon introduce the Klarna Card to the US market, bringing Klarna's popular interest-free Pay in 4 service to a physical card format.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Klarna's Co-founder and CEO said: "Consumers continue to reject double digit interest rates and fee-laden revolving credit, while simultaneously seeking more choice, control and flexibility in how they shop and pay both online and in store. With the introduction of 'Pay Now', Klarna now offers US consumers the choice to pay immediately and in full, alongside our sustainable interest-free services. By launching 'Pay Now' and introducing the Klarna Card in the US, we are continually developing our services to meet consumers' changing needs."

While Klarna is best known for its Pay in 4 service in the US, Klarna offers a wide range of payment and shopping services globally. With the addition of 'Pay Now,' Klarna's US payment and shopping options will now be consistent with those offered across Klarna markets globally. When selecting Klarna at a retailers' checkout, US consumers can now pay in full immediately with Pay Now, or pay over time with Klarna's Pay in 4 and Pay in 30 solutions – all without interest. Retailers, in turn, benefit from offering consumers a seamless checkout experience and giving them more choice according to their needs.



The Klarna Card is a tangible extension of the Klarna app experience, offering US consumers the same control, convenience and flexibility when making purchases using a physical card as they do using Klarna at a retailers' checkout or in the Klarna app. With the Klarna Card, which is already well established in Europe, consumers can pay over time in 4 interest-free payments for any in-store or online purchase. The card will also be connected to Klarna's loyalty program, Vibe, which rewards consumers who pay on time with exclusive deals and discounts.



The Klarna Card connects seamlessly with the Klarna app, enabling consumers to track and securely manage their card payments. The card can also be added to Apple Pay and Google Pay.



The launch of Pay Now and the Klarna Card services underscore Klarna's continued growth in the US as consumer demand for more transparent, convenient, and consumer-friendly payment options soars. Over the past year alone Klarna has nearly doubled its US customer base to over 21 million customers. Klarna's product and services offering in the market continues to strengthen including Klarna's Express button for a truly seamless checkout, now live at Macy's and Coach, as well as the recent launch of Klarna's subscription service, a first-of-its-kind solution in the market enabling consumers to pay for quarterly and annual subscriptions and memberships in four, interest-free payments.



Retailers are choosing Klarna as a preferred partner both online and in-store, across all verticals with brands such as Bed Bath and Beyond, Saks Fifth Avenue, Petco, JCPenney, Converse, Wayfair, Pandora, and 1-800-Flowers joining our global retailer network. While existing partnerships continue to develop, recent campaigns with Bloomingdale's, Foot Locker and Tapestry brands including Coach, Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade are all live. Klarna's in-store services are accelerating rapidly with partnerships with mall owners Simon and Macerich, as well as now being live in Under Armour, Lululemon, Ralph Lauren, Eddie Bauer, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein amongst thousands of others.

About Klarna

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they love today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers include payments, social shopping, and personal finances. Over 250,000 retail partners, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is one of the most highly valued private fintechs globally with a valuation of $45.6 billion. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 4,000 employees and is active in 19 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com.

