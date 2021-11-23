Sealing Technologies Recognized In Baltimore Business Journals' Fast 50 - Fastest Growing Private Companies For 2021

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore Business Journal recently announced that it has named Sealing Technologies, Inc. as #6 on the Fastest Growing Private Companies List. The list makers were recognized at an in-person event on November 4, 2021.

Sealing Technologies CEO Ed Sealing (left) and Mission Director MLS & Cross Domain Solutions in Enterprise Services Brandon Whalen at the Fast 50 Awards in November 2021.

Recording strong financial growth year after year is tough even when there's not a pandemic. But SealingTech and the other 49 companies that made Baltimore Business Journal's Fast 50 List this year were able to sustain their momentum despite the twists and turns of Covid-19 and its effect on the economy.

"SealingTech has had consistent growth since we were founded in 2012," said SealingTech CEO Ed Sealing, "Our growth can be directly attributed to our talented staff, made up of a diverse team of both civilian and veteran experts in their respective fields. We're delighted by this recognition from the Baltimore Business Journal and are extremely proud to serve the mission of U.S. Department of Defense."

SealingTech's average percent of revenue growth between 2018, 2019 and 2020 was 110.07%. Over the 3 years, SealingTech opened its Integration Facility on the eastern shore, expanded into an Augusta, GA, location, and unveiled multiple new products and solutions to enhance the mission of the Defensive Cyber Operations of the DoD.

About SealingTech

SealingTech provides cutting-edge research, engineering, and integration services. These include Engineering & Architecture, Test & Evaluation, Piloting & Prototyping, Integration & Logistics, Training & Exercises, and Operations. Their goal is to utilize expertise in these fields to support the United States and their allies. #BuildSecureSolve

About Baltimore Business Journal

The Baltimore Business Journal is the premier media solutions platform for companies strategically targeting business decision makers. The media products provide comprehensive coverage of business news from a local, regional and national perspective publishing daily stories on its website, social networks and weekly edition available in print and online. The Baltimore Business Journal is part of American City Business Journals (ACBJ) that delivers a total business audience of over 10 million people via our websites and publications and nearly 1,000 annual industry leading events. ACBJ owns 44 business publications across the country that offers exclusive, in-depth business coverage.

In addition, ACBJ owns and operates AmericanInno, BizWomen, BizEquity and Hemmings. ACBJ is a unit of Advance Publications, Inc.

