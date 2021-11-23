The Washington Post names Miki King President of Arc XP

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Post today named Miki King President of Arc XP, the industry-leading, cloud- based digital experience platform that serves more than 1,900 sites in 28 countries. In this role, King will provide strategic, financial and operational leadership to a cross-functional team of hundreds, including technologists, engineers and sales representatives. King will report to both Publisher and CEO Fred Ryan and Chief Information Officer Shailesh Prakash, beginning Nov. 29.

Arc XP (PRNewsfoto/Arc Publishing)

This new role reflects the rapid growth and evolution of Arc XP. The business has seen significant momentum—software as a service revenue was up 100 percent last year, overall revenue is expected to triple in the next three years, and robust hiring is underway.

"Being a good tech partner is critical to the success of Arc XP, and Miki brings years of experience building effective, lasting enterprise relationships," said Ryan. "She is a proven leader and extremely knowledgeable about brand and audience dynamics, and we are thrilled to have her return to The Washington Post to take on this pivotal role."

"As Arc XP continues to grow rapidly, Miki's strong track record of creating quality solutions combined with her business development expertise makes her a great asset for both the team and business. Miki has a forward-looking mindset that is fundamental to Arc XP maintaining its competitive advantage in the marketplace," said Prakash.

King previously served as president of Genius Media Group, which was recently acquired by Santa Monica-based MediaLab, a holding company of consumer media internet brands.

"Arc XP is the engine that drives modern business. The power of the platform enables it to meet the unique needs of enterprise brands across industries, telling their stories at scale and creating compelling experiences that drive engagement and conversion," said King. "I couldn't be more excited to lead a team that delivers real results for our clients and help accelerate the next phase of growth for Arc XP."

CONTACT: Kathleen Floyd, kathleen.floyd@washpost.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arc XP