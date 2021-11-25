Stats Perform to power A-Leagues data-driven digital content

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The A-Leagues has today announced its innovative partnership with Stats Perform, the sports tech leader in data and AI technology, to power their new digital content.

Stats Perform's Opta data will power all A-Leagues content and support their partners in creating unique experiences for their respective audiences. The deal reinforces A-Leagues' commitment to ensuring that media and technology partners covering the competitions are provided with the highest quality data to bring every match to life for fans around the world.

"Our content is driven by data at every level in order to create the best possible experience for fans. A partnership like this enables us to deliver the most innovative and engaging content, to enhance our storytelling capability, and to offer deeper, fresher insights into every match. The better we get at telling the stories of the players and of the matches, the more fans can connect with the game," says Richard Bayliss, A-League Director of Content.

Detailed data will be delivered through an extensive range of Opta data feeds, with Stats Perform's highly visual, easily customisable widgets providing data-powered solutions for use across digital and social platforms, before, during and after the action.

Opta data, statistics and graphics will power the A-Leagues' social channels to inform and empower fans.

Smart previews, recaps, bios will be created and shared with A-Leagues clubs, broadcasters (including newly announced broadcast partners ViacomCBS) and media ahead of matches, along with Editorial and video wire content.

Innovation continues to be at the forefront of every Stats Perform partnership, with the artificial intelligence (AI) and data science teams building on the company's established advanced metrics to elevate media analysis and fan engagement, including Expected Goals (xG), Expected Assists (xA), Sequences, Playing Styles, Possession Chains and more. Using industry-leading AI and machine learning, and delivered through their global sales network, Stats Perform will continue to bring rich data insights and storytelling to enhance the way football is understood and experienced on a global scale.

This deal is yet another milestone in Stats Perform's commitment to supporting the expansion of the sport across the globe, with the company already holding partnerships with the Premier League, CONMEBOL, LPF Argentina, La Liga, MLS, U.S. Soccer and the Eredivisie.

Steve Xeller, Chief Revenue Officer at Stats Perform, said: "We are excited to help further the expansion and development of the game of football. With our data the A-Leagues will be able to not just reach their fans but will be able to engage with them in ways they haven't been able to. The A-Leagues have tremendous reach and we are thrilled to be a part of that."

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience. The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting, rights holders and sports governing bodies with integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

About A -Leagues

The A-Leagues represent the pinnacle of professional football in Australia, comprising Men's, Women's, Youth and E-Sports leagues competitions.

Since gaining independence from Football Australia at the start of 2021, the A-Leagues are embarking on an ambitious strategy to drive engagement with men's and women's elite football and build on football's undisputed position as the country's most popular participation sport.

From 2021, the newly re-branded men's and women's competitions (brought together under the A-Leagues brand to reflect football's young, inclusive and forward-looking audience) will be shown on the 10 Network and on its sibling, the new-to-market Paramount+ streaming service.

