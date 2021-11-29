AUTOCRYPT Opens New Corporate Location in Whitby, Ontario as Series B Financing Round Begins

WHITBY, ON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading autonomous driving and secure mobility company AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd. held the official opening ceremony of its new corporate office in Whitby, Ontario, situated at the eastern end of the Greater Toronto Area.

The opening of this new location comes seven months after AUTOCRYPT established its North American subsidiary, Autocrypt North America Ltd. The office now serves as a regional hub for AUTOCRYPT's V2X, in-vehicle, Plug&Charge, and secure fleet management business developments. Ontario was chosen for its strategic importance; not only does the province account for 100% of Canada's light vehicle production, but also sits within the Great Lakes "supercluster"—a region home to the North American automotive industry.

"We are currently accelerating our talks with OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and EV charging providers across the continent," said Sean HJ Cho, AUTOCRYPT's President for North America. "This new corporate office brings us closer to local businesses, allowing us to work more efficiently. A lot of progress is being made and we are expecting some breakthrough results very soon."

AUTOCRYPT's CEO and Co-Founder, Daniel ES Kim, added, "Our decades-long experience in securing connected tech has allowed us to secure over 3,000 miles of smart roadways and highways. We look forward to utilizing our cybersecurity expertise in bringing not only autonomous driving, but also smart mobility services to Ontario and beyond."

After closing a $15-million Series A funding round in late 2020, AUTOCRYPT has since then grown from a 50-member spinoff venture into a mid-size scale-up of over 140 employees, with clients and partners from some of the world's top 10 OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. It is now expanding its market reach in North America and Europe through a Series B financing round, opening doors to global investors.

To find out more about AUTOCRYPT's business and solutions, contact global@autocrypt.io .

About AUTOCRYPT

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive and smart mobility security technologies, paving the way for Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and autonomous driving through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle security, and fleet management systems, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized and optimized before vehicles hit the road.

