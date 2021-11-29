EKA Logistics Capital Unlocks Financial Services for Supply Chain SMBs

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EKA Solutions Inc, the industry leading provider of cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem for carriers, brokers, and shippers, today announced that it has formed a wholly owned subsidiary, EKA Logistics Capital LLC, to provide working capital financial services to carrier, broker, and shipper SMBs beginning January 2022.

"Given the rapidly growing freight volume processed through the EKA Omni-TMS™ Platform, it is timely for EKA to elevate and accelerate its contribution to empower SMB freight carriers, brokers and shippers to capture dual benefits - not only use the EKA Omni-TMS to digitally manage their freight management operations but also to digitally consume and manage working capital services," says JJ Singh, Founder and CEO for EKA Solutions, Inc. "The combination of EKA leadership teams' deep financial services experience and the best-in-class financial services platform enables EKA to deliver working capital solutions and services that further help SMBs compete with their much savvy competitors," added Singh.

Designed to tech-up carriers, brokers, and shippers for the future of business, EKA Omni-TMS™ platform is a native cloud-based SaaS TMS that has become the company's signature solution product and has earned EKA the prestigious FreightTech 100 award.

"EKA's freight management and working capital solutions and services workflow processes have been optimally melded for highest seamless productive user experience and to accrue lowest customer lending costs. The result is a highly efficient and effective open loop automated receivables financing and payments digital platform for any carrier, broker, and shipper," said Mark Walker, President and CDO.

About EKA

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage all the customer's freight businesses and working capital services. As part of the dFEMX™ Offering, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for - Virtually – Everyone. EKA Omni-TMS™ is designed to transform the transportation and logistics industry. It empowers small, medium, and large size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. With real-time information, EKA Omni-TMS™ enables brokers, carriers, and shippers to provide visibility and transparency as they fluidly trade across an expanding and verified network with key, trusted partners. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com .

