FOND DU LAC, Wis., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adults without a high school diploma now have the opportunity to earn their diploma and enroll in an affordable bachelor's degree program through a partnership between Marian University and Graduation Alliance.

Marian University and Graduation Alliance announce partnership

"Marian University is excited to impact the hearts and minds of this unique population of adults," Marian President Michelle Majewski said. "We believe this partnership will help create opportunities and improve lives."

To qualify, adult applicants must have completed some of 10th grade and want to continue their education at Marian upon completion of their diploma. Students in this program will receive wraparound support from dedicated teachers, an Academic Coach, and 24/7 tutors for the duration of their education.

"By completing their high school diplomas online, students prepare for an online bachelor's degree," Majewski said. "Marian offers Education with Purpose, which means students will benefit from an affordable, valuable education that will help them make an impact on the world as a global citizen."

Individuals without a high school diploma are increasingly stuck in low-income jobs and often struggle to make ends meet, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. At $10 an hour, a full-time worker makes approximately $21,000 a year. Comparatively, individuals with a bachelor's degree earn approximately $65,000 annually, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"We can't overstate the importance of this program for U.S. adults," Majewski said. "It prepares individuals for greater employment opportunities, which lead to higher earning potentials."

For more information or to apply for enrollment, visit HighSchoolDiploma.MarianUniversity.edu or call 920.843.5325.

ABOUT GRADUATION ALLIANCE

Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities across the nation the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, non-profits, workforce development boards and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit www.graduationalliance.com .

Media Contact: Joanna Camburn (joanna.camburn@graduationalliance.com; 855.486.8855)

ABOUT MARIAN UNIVERSITY

Marian University was founded in 1936 by the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes in Fond du Lac, WI. The institution has one of the lowest student-faculty ratios in the state and strives to live its core values as a community committed to learning, dedicated to service and social justice, and joined together by spiritual traditions. Marian offers undergraduate, adult, and master's degree programs at its main campus and online.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Graduation Alliance