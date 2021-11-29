New IEHP Program Connects Members to Needed Services

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Health Navigation Pilot Program is underway at Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), connecting patients in Barstow to primary care physicians, needed social services, and more.

A new Health Navigation Pilot Program is underway at IEHP, connecting patients in Barstow to primary care physicians, needed social services, and more. [Photo Credit: Envato Elements]

"Through our collaboration with Barstow Community Hospital, we realized that there was an additional benefit to our members through post-discharge calls from IEHP's Health Services and Community Health teams." said Sylvia Lozano, IEHP's Vice President of Hospital Relations.

"A follow-up telephone call upon discharge is an essential activity to improve the transition from hospitalization to their return home," said Lozano. "This partnership with Barstow Community Hospital shows IEHP's unwavering commitment to our Members and Providers and demonstrates how the power of collaboration and dreaming of better ways to deliver care and services can ultimately lead to optimal care and vibrant health for our communities."

IEHP Health Navigators provide referrals to other health plan services based on needs expressed during the calls, including organizing doctor's appointments for members.

The pilot program also connects both hospital and health plan teams for weekly huddles to share insights, data trends, and discuss additional points of partnership to meet the needs of both organizations and the populations they serve.

"Our post-discharge call from trained hospital staff allows the patient's questions and misunderstandings, including discrepancies in the discharge plan, to be identified and addressed, as well as any concerns from caregivers or family members," Margaret Ventura, Case Management Director for Barstow Community Hospital. "Additional follow-up calls post-discharge from IEHP to their members will only further benefit their members by improving the continuum of care for patients," added Ventura.

Since the pilot program began in early October, more than 30 IEHP Members have been supported. While Member needs vary, IEHP's Health Navigators have reported cases where the need for resources and social support has been critical.

"This pilot began with a compassionate team who saw an unmet need and found an innovative way to solve it," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer. "We are developing this pilot to further demonstrate our commitment to the optimal care and vibrant health of our communities."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)