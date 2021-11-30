Arasan Chip Systems announces Immediate availability of MIPI I3CⓇ PHY I/O IP

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, the leading provider of Total IPTM solutions for today's Systems on a Chip (SoC) market announces the immediate availability of Arasan's MIPI I3CⓇ PHY I/O IP, in compliance with MIPI I3CⓇ specifications v1.1. Arasan's MIPI I3CⓇ PHY IP is part of Arasan's Total IPTM Solution for MIPI I3CⓇ v1.1. Arasan's 2-wire MIPI I3CⓇ PHY I/O consolidates the features of I2C and SPI leading to an overall low pin count, shorter signal path, simplified design, and reduced power and cost. It operates in sync with the IP core's clock rates up to 12.5 MHz and provides options for higher performance and high data rates.

Arasan's MIPI I3CⓇ Total IPTM solution is a seamless integration of MIPI I3CⓇ controller, MIPI I3CⓇ PHY I/O, and MIPI I3CⓇ software stack. Arasan's MIPI I3CⓇ Total IPTM solution is a simplified, backward compatible with I2C, scalable, and cost-effective interface. In the fast-growing sensor market, Arasan's MIPI I3CⓇ Total IPTM solution along with Arasan's Total IPTM solution for MIPI CSI-2 and MIPI DSI-2 enables developers in the Automotive, Mobile, and IoT industries with a complete image sensor and display interface solution. Arasan's MIPI I3CⓇ host controller interface features power-efficient operations that help in maximizing the battery life which is ideal for the mobile industry.

Arasan's MIPI I3CⓇ Total IPTM solution is silicon-proven and has passed multiple interoperability tests organized by the MIPI Association.

Arasan's MIPI I3CⓇ PHY I/O IP is available for FinFET process nodes that also support 1.8V/1.2 +/-10% supply for IOs and 0.8V +/-10% supply for the core.

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP. Arasan's high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs. The term Mobile has evolved over our two-decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDA's in the mid 90's to today's Automobiles, Drones, and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of "Mobile" with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs.

