Book Release: Private Funds For Investment Advisers By Alta Trust Company CEO Adam Ponder

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Funds for Investment Advisers by Adam Ponder is the go-to guide for investment advisers on how to become a magnet for high-net-worth and institutional investors through private funds. Private funds include private equity funds, real estate funds, venture capital funds, hedge funds, special purpose vehicles, etc. Through professional experience and research, Adam has created a comprehensive plan for investment advisers to follow as they explore private funds. As a former adviser, Adam understands the unique challenges advisers face. Now as CEO of Alta Trust Company , Adam and his team provide innovative, turn-key solutions for advisers to create and launch their own private funds.

In the book, advisers discover that private funds are a massive opportunity to differentiate that many are missing out on. Adam explains why high-net-worth clients need advisers who can offer solutions that fit their needs. He also explains why investment advisers who are unwilling to offer private investments risk missing out on elite clients.

Private Funds for Investment Advisers is a practical, hands-on book that teaches readers how to:

Create a private fund

Leverage a private fund into:

Elevate status in the eyes of clients

Become a major player in the industry

Find a million-dollar fund idea

Reviews demonstrate the immense value of this book. One reviewer shared, "Any adviser contemplating running a private fund will find Private Funds for Investment Advisers to be an invaluable resource. Adam Ponder gives a solid overview of private funds, packed with wisdom, practical advice and inspiration." Another said, "Private funds offer a lot of flexibility for advisers and investors and are a great component of any advisory book. There is a lot that goes into setting them up the right way, so this book will act as a great resource for firms researching private funds."

ABOUT ALTA TRUST

Alta Trust Company is a South Dakota chartered trust company with over a decade of success in the industry. They provide innovative, turn-key solutions for establishing private funds . The company also offers collective investment trusts (CITs) and personal trust services.

