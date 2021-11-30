Encora Rises in Prestigious Zinnov Zones Ratings of Global Digital Engineering Service Providers

Zinnov Zones 2021 Rates Encora in the Leadership Zone in Nine Engineering Research & Development Services Segments, Up From Five in 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora, a global Next-Gen product engineering provider, today announced that it received the highest rating in nine Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) segments in the prestigious annual Zinnov Zones for Engineering R&D Services 2021 ratings, up from five in 2020. Technology companies' CXOs and other enteprise decision makers leverage the Zinnov Zones ratings to get a 360-degree view of Global Technology Service Providers' competencies and scalability.

Encora earned Leadership Zone ratings across nine ER&D segments:

Digital Engineering Services

Engineering Research & Development Services

U.S. Client ER&D Services

Consumer Software Engineering

Enterprise Software Engineering

Software Platform Engineering

Cybersecurity Software Engineering

Telehealth Software Engineering

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) within the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance industry

"Our rise in this year's Zinnov Zones ratings reflects the rapid growth journey of Encora as one of the world's leading Digital Engineering Services company," said Venu Raghavan, co-founder, CEO, Encora. "We continue to build partnerships with fast-growing tech companies that are increasingly defining the core of their business with digital services and products to compete in this disruptive era of the new economy."

Zinnov Zones evaluates each company based on its ability to scale and its effectiveness across five core competencies. The key criteria for scalability include the number of sub-verticals the company services and the client spread across those sub-verticals. Competency is evaluated based on capabilities, innovation, ecosystem linkages, infrastructure and service maturity.

"Encora is creating significant value for technology companies seeking competitive advantage by leveraging digital technologies such as Cloud, AI/ML, Predictive Analytics, and Automation," said Sidhant Rastogi, managing partner, Zinnov. "The company's deep expertise across a range of Digital Engineering disciplines, that we evaluated as part of our Zinnov Zones ratings, positions it well to serve the needs of innovators within the enterprise and consumer software verticals."

Encora provides Next-Gen services like Data Science & Engineering, Digital Experience, DevOps, ML, AI, Cloud Services, and QA & Test Automation. Encora has deep cluster vertical capabilities in FinTech, Digital Commerce Platforms, HealthTech, EdTech, HiTech, Identity and Access Management (IAM) & Cybersecurity, Supply Chain & Logistics and Telecom.

"In addition to our deep domain expertise, our global delivery capabilities and excellent brand reputation set us apart in the marketplace," said Joshua Kanter, CMO, Encora. "We are a diverse organization, celebrating the unique contributions of Encorians around the globe, and unified through our shared values and inclusive, caring culture. We are proud to see our approach validated through surging commercial demand and strong affirmation by the respected strategy consultants at Zinnov."

About Encora

Encora is the preferred Innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. Backed by leading private equity firm Warburg Pincus, Encora is an established leader in digital engineering services that specializes in innovation acceleration for leading edge technology companies. Encora employs over 6,100 associates in 20+ offices and innovation labs across U.S., Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, Brazil, India, and Asia Pacific. Encora's global talent pool, micro-industry vertical expertise and proprietary agile engineering capabilities enable clients to improve their speed to impact. For more information, please visit www.encora.com.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in Santa Clara, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon, and Paris. Over the past 19 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to develop actionable insights to help them accelerate their Engineering journeys to create value – across dimensions of both revenue and optimization. With core expertise in Digital Engineering, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by:

Growing revenue for companies' products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market entry, and market expansion advisory;

Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation;

Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes;

Enabling global companies to develop and optimize a global engineering footprint through center setups, and technology and functional accelerators to achieve higher R&D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity;

Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Cloud, IOT, and RPA.

With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India.

For more information, visit http://zinnov.com .

