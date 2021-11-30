Founder Of National Animal Shelter Movement, Jordan's Way, To Attempt Guinness World Record By Pulling 3,400-pound Car For 24 Hours

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since January, Jordan's Way, a 501(c)3 non-profit, has raised over $2.5 million for animal shelters and rescues across the U.S. as part of a massive 50-state tour. Now, founder Kris Rotonda is attempting a new feat as he "pulls for the shelter animals" – literally. Next April 30, also known as National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, the bodybuilder will attempt to break a Guinness World Record by pulling a limited-edition Marvel car weighing 3,400 pounds for up to 24 hours in order to bring awareness to shelter pets everywhere through his new Jordan's Way Home Magazine.

During the Jordan's Way Tour, Rotonda has drawn attention from national outlets like the Hallmark Channel and the DoDo by performing stunts like pushing, pulling, and flipping a 250-pound tractor trailer tire for 13 miles and spending the night in a kennel – all captured live on social media. The new challenge's goal is to gain one million readers for his new magazine, Jordan's Way Home, which highlights stories of shelter and rescue animals and those who love them. Inspiration for the mind-blowing exercise was sparked by a similar feat by Ross Edgley, the trainer for Marvel's Thor Chris Hemsworth, who pulled a car for 26.2 miles to raise money for several charities.

"I believe that no animal should ever have to spend their life in a shelter, and I'm passionate to highlight and support the many organizations across our country who work relentlessly to ensure these pets find loving homes, despite their age, breed, or health issues," said Rotonda. "I want to combine my two passions and use my strength to draw attention to amazing people and animals."

Named after his since-passed rescue German Shepherd mix, Rotonda formed Jordan's Way to honor her life, long spent being overlooked inside a shelter, by helping as many other similar cats and dogs as possible. Each month, his team travels to two new states for up to eight days, hosting live Facebook fundraisers, all highlighted in the Jordan's Way Home Magazine. For more information on Jordan's Way and to read the latest issue of the magazine, visit www.jordanswaytour.com.

