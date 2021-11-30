JANA Partners Demands Zendesk Board Immediately Terminate Proposed Acquisition of Momentive
Transaction Announcement Erased $3 Billion of Zendesk Market Capitalization
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC today announced that it has sent a letter to the Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) Board of Directors calling on them to immediately terminate the proposed acquisition of Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV-formerly SurveyMonkey).
The full text of JANA Partners LLC's letter is available for viewing at the following link:
The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.