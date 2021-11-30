Jelly Jim Positioned as One of the Leading Nutraceutical Brands with a Premium Collection of Products

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelly Jim, a leader in the nutraceutical space, is prepared to welcome a new Q4 full of increased sales due to seasonal buyers. Over the past couple of years, the nutraceutical space has seen more season purchasers year over year and this year is no exception.

With a catalog of products to cover three vital parts of life, Weight Management, Anti-Aging, joint support, and wellness, Jelly Jim has the consumer in focus when crafting these one-of-a-kind gummy vitamins.

Apple cider vinegar, commonly a bitter drink that is said to have various effects on the body, is no longer a bitter drink when you take it in gummy vitamin form. It is now a delicious apple flavor that is so delectable it will have you coming back for more.

Turmeric, an age-old herb that is used for joint support and fending off inflammation is a fun tasty treat again from Jelly Jim.

Fight off wrinkles and keep your hair and skin looking healthy with the delicious gummies loaded with ingredients from across the world.

Lastly, the elderberry gummies that are known to fortify your body for cold and flu symptoms has become a best selling product with the current global situation.

Jelly Jim is proud to deliver impactful and delicious gummy vitamins to a growing number of customers and are always looking to improve in any way.

With these products in place, Jelly Jim is proud to represent happy, healthy living through gummy supplements and will continue to move forward in adding products to their store to fulfill on thismise further.

