Support Job Seekers By Donating To Goodwill® This Giving Tuesday Goodwill Donations Help People in Local Communities Grow Their Skills and Build Brighter Futures

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each day, people come to local Goodwill organizations for assistance and advice in building their skills and finding employment. Goodwill believes everyone should have an opportunity to thrive in their careers. Donors interested in supporting Goodwill's job training programs and support services are encouraged to make a financial donation to Goodwill this Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity year-round. Giving Tuesday kicks off the giving season.

"Last year, local Goodwill organizations assisted more than one million people, by providing learning opportunities, job training and employment placement services," said Steve Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "Your financial donations help local Goodwill organizations serve people in our communities, helping them build their skills and earn jobs so they can care for their families and save for their futures. These Goodwill services are not possible without the support of millions of donors, and we are grateful to work with you in our communities each day."

When you donate to Goodwill, people in our local communities expand their career options, grow their skills and earn jobs to help them build brighter futures. Local Goodwill organizations assist those facing challenges to finding employment, such as veterans, youth, older workers, people with criminal backgrounds and many others, in industries including but not limited to construction, healthcare, retail, technology etc.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 156 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people find employment, Goodwill is recognized with GuideStar's highest rating, the Platinum Seal of Approval.

Local Goodwill organizations offer employment opportunities, job placement and training services, and other community-based programs, funded by selling donated clothing and household items in nearly 3,300 stores and at ShopGoodwill.com.

ABOUT GIVING TUESDAY

Giving Tuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in 75 countries and hundreds of communities worldwide, including more than 250 community campaigns across the U.S. alone. At the grassroots level, people and organizations participate in Giving Tuesday in every single country in the world.

