Tom Casale Appointed General Manager of Quantic's Corry Micronics and TRM Microwave Business Units

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics ("Quantic"), a leading electronics components company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics, today announced that Tom Casale has been appointed General Manager of its Corry Micronics ("Corry") and TRM Microwave ("TRM") business units.

"I am thrilled to welcome Tom to the management teams of Corry and TRM," said Kevin Perhamus, President and CEO of Quantic Electronics. "Tom brings deep RF&MW industry operational and leadership experience, and a proven track record, which makes him the ideal candidate to lead Corry and TRM in their next stage of growth."

During his 40-year career, Tom has worked at Cobham Advanced Electronics Systems and L3Harris. Tom earned a B.S. in electrical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute as well as an M.S. in electrical engineering from Tufts University and management from Lesley University.

Corry is a supplier of RF and microwave components and subsystems and has been manufacturing EMI/RFI filters for more than 50 years. Specializing in high power and broadband solutions, Corry is a critical supplier and partner to major companies serving the aerospace, defense, medical, communications, and specialty test industries.

TRM designs and manufactures custom RF and microwave components, integrated assemblies and subsystem solutions for the military, space, and commercial markets. Utilizing the best combination of core technologies including Ferrite, Coaxial, Microstrip, Stripline, Airline, and Airstrip™, TRM offers custom and standard power dividers, directional couplers, hybrids, beamformers, baluns, and high-reliability space-qualified components.

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial, and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com .

