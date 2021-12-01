Crave Launches Food Truck And Restaurants In Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is one of the fastest growing Hot Dog and BBQ restaurants in the United States. Their award-winning all beef hot dogs, hot and mild sausages, and brats, along with the pulled pork, pulled chicken and smoked brisket, it's a classic family friendly favorite with something for everyone! An array of toppings and sides are available to accompany the meal as well as desserts to include pineapple upside down cakes and toffee sticky cakes. Self-pour beer walls that use local craft beers, wines and ciders are also present and in some locations mixed drinks and liquor.

(PRNewsfoto/Crave Franchising LLC)

Crave has food trucks as well as brick and mortar locations. The locations have beautiful patios where you can play games such as cornhole and giant Jenga and connect four. There are multiple Tv's throughout the store for sporting events and other programs. There are lounge areas for larger groups and family dining as well. The family friendly environment truly has something for everyone. The food trucks feature delicious grilled all beef hot dogs, and bratwursts in addition the BBQ options to include pulled chicken, pulled pork and smoked brisket. You can order BBQ sandwiches, bowls or salads, or an all-beef hot dog grilled to perfection with an array of toppings to choose from. The classic "Chicago Dog", "Chili Cheese Dog or "New Yorker" are of course available too.

Crave is excited to have Eric and Jesse Reyes as part of the Crave Family. Being in the restaurant industry for many years they wanted to get the best of both worlds. Eric and Jesse have a food truck that hit the road in mid-November. They have been attending events at breweries, festivals and more, all around Raleigh NC. Eric and Jesse will also open their brick-and-mortar location this December. Located at The Shoppes at Oberlin Court. 1028 Oberlin Rd, Suite 248 Raleigh, NC 27605. "We are excited to have Eric and Jesse as part of our family, and continue our expansion into North Carolina, one of our biggest states for Crave."

For more information to own your very own Crave food truck or restaurant, visit www.iwantcrave.com or email samantha@iwantcrave.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crave Franchising LLC