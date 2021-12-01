Hallmark Shares More Merry This Holiday Season With New Greeting Cards and Gifts Hallmark's newest holiday greeting cards and gifts provide special ways to celebrate and connect this holiday season

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's finally the most magical time of the year, and Hallmark knows there's no better time to reflect on the gift of people we hold dear. This is the best time to share the joy we hold in our hearts all year long with those we love.

Hallmark Shares More Merry This Holiday Season With New Greeting Cards and Gifts

This holiday season, Hallmark's vast array of caring greeting cards and gifts are here to help people share more merry with friends and loved ones, letting them know how much they mean.

"If the past few years have taught us anything, it's that there is nothing more important than the relationships that hold our world together," said Lindsey Roy, chief marketing officer of Hallmark. "As we go into this holiday season, celebrating family traditions and reconnecting with loved ones in meaningful ways feels more significant than ever. Holiday cards are a simple way to make a special impact by reaching out with thoughtful words of gratitude, kindness and encouragement."

Hallmark knows that even the smallest actions can spread big joy this holiday season. That's why Christmas is the largest holiday for sending greeting cards in the United States with approximately 1.3 billion cards sent industry-wide.

This year, as people celebrate the holidays with family near or far, Hallmark is making it easier than ever to create special memories that last a lifetime with more than 4,500 Christmas cards available including:

Holiday Video Greetings let you easily add personalized photos and videos — and even invite others to join in. Simply scan the code inside the card and personalize with photos, videos, a song and your name. When you're done, Hallmark will stitch them together into one video for the card recipient to enjoy.

Sign & Send Holiday Greetings allow you to send a physical card straight from your phone, including your handwritten message printed on a real Hallmark card, with Hallmark covering the cost of postage.

Paper Wonder adds dimension to cards and tells a unique story through memorable paper craft artwork that allows the card to double as a keepsake. And, new this holiday season, are three-dimensional honeycomb details featuring intricate laser-cut designs in different formats, including a praying angel and Christmas tree.

Hallmark Signature's distinctive products feature unique processes, craftsmanship and attention-grabbing dimension.

Good Mail cards feature trend-forward designs, a modern voice and positive vibes that encourage people to reach out to let others know they matter.

Mahogany celebrates, affirms and enriches strong cultural ties and relationships.

Hallmark Vida is crafted with the Latino community in mind, reflecting common motifs, milestones and traditions.

Hallmark also offers a variety of merry gifts and décor to help you create magical memories and bring the spirit of the season to life like never before.

Visit Hallmark.com to shop online or find the nearest store.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing 27,000 worldwide, the approximately $3.5 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Crown Media Family Networks operates three cable channels – Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama – in addition to Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks, and print editions, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription-based streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing more than 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. (PRNewsfoto/Hallmark Cards, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.