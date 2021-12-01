"L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth" Special Returns To NBC Dec. 16 At 8 P.M. ET/PT Hourlong Telecast Celebrates 10 Inspirational Non-Profit Leaders From Across the U.S., Putting a Spotlight on their Organizations and Achievements

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This December 16 at 8 PM ET/PT, the "L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth" special returns for a second year to NBC, celebrating the inspiring stories of ten U.S.-based non-profit leaders whose tenacity and courage are leading to meaningful change in addressing society's most pressing issues.

Amid great uncertainty and unrest over the past year, the importance of uplifting everyday heroines making a difference has never been more critical. As the beauty brand's signature philanthropic program returns to primetime television in 2021, it elevates a public relations professional raising attention for the pervasive underreporting of Black missing persons, a medical student who is developing solutions to address the rising xenophobia towards Asian Americans, a mother who honors her late son by raising attention to mental health and depression amongst the youth, and seven other extraordinary women who bring to life the brand's iconic tagline, "Because You're Worth It" every day in their local communities.

Set for the first-time in the brand's namesake city of Paris, France, audiences are invited to follow along as the women travel to the City of Lights to meet their fellow honorees, and join L'Oréal Paris celebrity ambassadors Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, Kate Winslet, Gemma Chan, Katherine Langford, Andie MacDowell and Aja Naomi King as they discuss the road to being named this year's Women of Worth.

During the one-hour telecast, exclusive sit-down interviews in Paris will be juxtaposed against hometown visits across the U.S., as the brand explores the impact their philanthropic work has made in the lives of their community's most vulnerable.

"Year after year, the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth program has championed community-driven initiatives that serve the needs of marginalized populations across the nation and celebrate the women who are committed to positive change in their communities," said Ali Goldstein, President of L'Oréal Paris USA. "Through our partnership with NBC, we're bringing their stories into the homes of Americans across the country, further extending the reach of their organizations. We're thrilled to be returning to primetime this fall to celebrate a new class of women who bring to life the true meaning of 'worth.' We can't wait for you to meet them."

"These inspiring women, in their determination on making changes for the better, have given their time and energy to substantially help the lives of millions of people across the country," said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We're honored to showcase them and motivate others to do the same."

The 2021 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth class is comprised of: Amanda Munz, founder of The Fashion Foundation; Ashley Rhodes-Couter, founder & executive director of Sustainable Families LLC; Briana Daniel, founder of Street Team Movement, Inc.; Lara MacGregor, founder of Hope Scarves; Marian McCord, co-founder of CHADS Coalition for Mental Health; Michelle Tran, co-founder of Soar Over Hate; Natalie Guo, founder of Off Their Plate; Natalie Wilson, co-founder of Black & Missing Foundation; Pooja Chandrashekar, founder & CEO of ProjectCSGIRLS; and Starr Davis, founder of The Starr Institute, Inc.

Through the program, each woman will receive a $20,000 grant, mentorship from the L'Oréal Paris network and a national platform to share their story. In addition to the televised special, L'Oréal Paris will ensure their experiences and powerful initiatives reach critical mass by expanding storytelling with the launch of its first-ever podcast program, tapping into the power of TikTok and social livestreams, and debuting exclusive behind-the-scenes content to spotlight the honorees and their philanthropies across social and digital channels.

Through a public vote in November, America has helped L'Oréal Paris select this year's National Honoree, one woman who will receive an additional $25,000 for her charitable cause. Their selection will be recognized by L'Oréal Paris after the broadcast airs.

The "L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth" special is executive produced by Creative Partnerships @ NBCUniversal with Penny Lane Entertainment in association with Motion Content Group and Wavemaker.

Check your local listings on NBC.com/Schedule. The special will also be available next day on NBC's leading ad-supported streaming platform, Peacock.

For more information about L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth and the 2021 Honorees, visit WomenofWorth.com, and L'Oréal Paris on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Join the conversation on social using the hashtag #LOrealWomenofWorth.

