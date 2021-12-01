Northlink Aviation Announces Investment from Alaska Future Fund

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthLink Aviation ("NorthLink" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Alaska Future Fund, has made an investment in the Company. The Alaska Future Fund is managed by Barings LLC which serves as an external fund manager to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation's Alaska Investment Program. The Alaska Future Fund seeks to make investments that will support core sectors of Alaska's economy, foster next generation private market opportunities in the state and generate strong market-based investment returns. NorthLink is developing a world-class air cargo terminal at the south campus of the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport ("ANC").

"Having the Alaska Future Fund invest in NorthLink reinforces the critical role that the Company will play in growing the Anchorage economy by providing world class air cargo infrastructure at ANC," said Sean Dolan, NorthLink's CEO. "We are grateful for the support of the Alaska Future Fund and the investment they are making on behalf of all Alaskans."

Mina Pacheco Nazemi, Managing Director of the Alaska Future Fund at Barings said, "We are excited to partner with Tiger Infrastructure Partners and NorthLink to help expand the air cargo infrastructure at ANC. Air cargo and ANC account for a large segment of the Alaskan economy and we are pleased that all Alaskans will benefit from this investment."

ABOUT NORTHLINK AVIATION

NorthLink Aviation is developing a world-class air cargo terminal at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. For more information on NorthLink, please visit www.northlinkaviation.com.

ABOUT ALASKA FUTURE FUND

The Alaska Future Fund is part of the Alaska Investment Program, an Alaska focused private markets investment program with an initial allocation of $200 million. For more information on the fund, please visit Baring's website.

ABOUT TIGER INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms. Tiger Infrastructure targets investments in communications, energy transition, transportation, and related sectors, primarily located in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com.

About Barings

Barings is a $387+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.Barings.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2021

