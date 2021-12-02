DarioHealth Announces Two New Contracts within the Employer and Provider Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced new contracts today to provide its highly personalized digital therapeutics beginning in the first quarter of 2022. The new clients include a regional employer contract for behavioral health, and a strategic partnership in the provider market that will allow Dario solutions to be sold through a network of practices across the United States. The two new contracts mark a key milestone for Dario, bringing its total signed clients to date to more than 50.

Dario's digital therapeutic platform provides proven support for people living with diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health needs by addressing the underlying health behaviors with a combination of innovative technologies, digital tools and expert human support. Each solution is fully integrated into a single AI-driven behavior change engine informed by billions of data points collected over ten years of consumer engagement to create a holistic, seamless member experience proven to deliver sustainable engagement and results.

"Achieving more than 50 signed contracts is something to celebrate after a year of positioning for success in the Business-to-Business (B2B) market. We are also thrilled to be heading into the new year with a robust footprint in the employer market alongside another strategic relationship to help accelerate expansion in the provider market," said Rick Anderson, President and General Manager North America.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of it providing its highly personalized digital therapeutics to its new clients, the benefits of its platform and that its strategic relationship with its new client will help accelerate expansion in the provider market. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

