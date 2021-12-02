PredictHQ Named a 2021 Gartner® Cool Vendor in 'Data for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning' Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PredictHQ , the demand intelligence company, today announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Cool Vendor in the "Data for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning" Gartner Cool Vendors™ report by Afraz Jaffri, Svetlana Sicular, Chirag Dekate, Anthony Mullen, and Arun Chandrasekaran.

According to the report, "By 2025, 70% of organizations will be compelled to shift their focus from big to small and wide data, providing more context for analytics and making AI less data hungry."

The report continues, "Data and analytics leaders want to improve the delivery of AI results with data innovations. AI teams are expanding their focus from model development to data that makes these models effective, and many of them are looking for AI-specific data offerings to improve and simplify their data-related efforts."

PredictHQ helps businesses anticipate and prepare for fluctuations caused by real-world events impacting consumer demand by providing forecast-grade, contextual data for real-time forecasting and demand intelligence. Leading businesses across food, retail, transport, and travel use PredictHQ's intelligent demand forecasting data to understand the impact of events.

From supply chain managers responsible for allocation and stocking of goods and supplies, to finance leaders in charge of forecasting, as well as data scientists and analytics professionals looking to enrich their models, PredictHQ enables teams to improve demand forecasting and plan with confidence regardless of volatile conditions.

"Building strategies on last years' data is meaningless at the moment. As we near the end of yet another year of unpredictable events –– from lockdowns, severe weather events, to attended events roaring back to life –– the ever-evolving context around how these events will impact businesses remains a huge challenge," said Campbell Brown, CEO at PredictHQ. "We believe that this Gartner Cool Vendor recognition is an important validation of what we're seeing in the market -- the need for forecast-grade external intelligence to accurately build forecasting and planning models that drive profitability."

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, empowers global organizations to anticipate changes in demand for their products and services. PredictHQ's demand intelligence API aggregates events from hundreds of sources and verifies, enriches, and ranks them by predicted impact so companies can proactively discover catalysts that will impact demand. With PredictHQ, businesses gain a leg up on the competition and remain confident in their ability to meet customers' ever-changing needs.

