Thurston Group Announces Formation of National Veterinary REIT in Partnership with AMO Partners

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thurston Group ("Thurston"), a private equity firm focused on investments in healthcare service companies, announced it has formed a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") dedicated to serving veterinary property owners, National Veterinary REIT. Thurston is partnering with experienced real estate investors, AMO Partners ("AMO"), to bring its proven REIT strategy to the veterinary sector.

(PRNewsfoto/Thurston Group)

"Partnering with AMO is the perfect fit for National Veterinary REIT because it lets us replicate our healthcare REIT success in a very similar, yet underserved space: the veterinary market. We have a proven track record of bringing wealth creation tools to clinicians. AMO's experience and depth of understanding will bring the same opportunities to an entirely new group of caring yet underserved providers," said Thurston Group Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Haynes III.

National Veterinary REIT will provide veterinary property owners an attractive, tax-efficient sale structure with dividend income and the opportunity for appreciation, among other benefits, while removing the risk and hassle of property ownership. Thurston has been successful with a similar REIT strategy in the dental arena, where they have over 70 properties in 12 states under management in less than two years.

"We are passionate about helping veterinarians have more time to do the work they love — caring for animals and their people. Partnering with Thurston to acquire veterinarian real estate in this REIT strategy lets us provide new financial opportunities with reduced risk to veterinarians on a nationwide scale," said Michael Crandall, Principal of AMO.

About AMO

The principals of Chicago-based AMO Partners, Michael Crandall and Brian Semel, are veteran real estate investors with deep experience in commercial, retail, and multifamily sectors. AMO was formed to target veterinary-focused real estate that exhibits favorable demand and supply characteristics throughout the U.S.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a Chicago-based private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, U.S. Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss and U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned over $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

Contact:

Dana Hayes

+1-312-255-0077

Related Links

https://www.nvreit.com/

https://www.thurstongroup.com/

https://www.amopartnersre.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thurston Group