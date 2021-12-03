NationBuilder CEO Lea Endres Names Hilary Doe As President, Elevating Company's Female Led Leadership Team

NationBuilder continues to distinguish itself as one of few companies with a majority female leadership team

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lea Endres, Co-Founder and CEO of NationBuilder, today named Hilary Doe as the company's President. Doe is moving into the position from her previous role as Chief Strategy Officer at NationBuilder, where she helped lead the company in creating software for leaders, whose customers include nonprofits, campaigns, and advocacy organizations around the world.

Lea Endres , Co-Founder and CEO of NationBuilder, today named Hilary Doe as the company's President.

"It is rare to find a leader whose strategic brilliance is outmatched only by their kindness. Hilary is truly exceptional and I couldn't ask for a better partner in taking the company to our next phase of growth," said Lea Endres, CEO and Co-Founder of NationBuilder.

"I'm so proud to be at a company authentically committed to removing barriers to leadership for people stepping up to shape their communities. That mission drives us to build better products for all of our customers. And alongside the best team in tech, I'm honored to be helping lead our growth around the world," said Hilary Doe, President of NationBuilder.

NationBuilder is the world's most-used software for advocacy, with customers in over 100+ countries worldwide. Led by a majority-female leadership team, NationBuilder has an enduring commitment to access, ensuring accessible pricing for over a decade.

NationBuilder's customers are building the future everywhere, from ICAN reaching 50 ratifications of a historic UN treaty banning nuclear weapons in Switzerland to National Bloc bringing Beirut citizens emergency aid and the tools for democracy in Lebanon. In 2020, customers used NationBuilder to raise more than $351 million in donations, make 23.8 million contacts and mobilize 386,000 volunteers. NationBuilder recently announced the acquisition of social action platform Speakable .

Doe formerly served as National Director of the Roosevelt Institute Network, growing the organization to the nation's largest policy and leadership development organization in the country. She also co-created Roosevelt's Think 2040 program, recognized in their MacArthur Award for Creative and Effective Institutions. She is the Founder of Scout, a nonprofit think tank based in Detroit, Michigan.

NationBuilder is a mission-driven software company building the infrastructure for a world of creators by helping leaders develop and organize thriving communities. Since 2011, NationBuilder has served over 100,000 customers in 110 countries around the world, from individuals stepping into leadership for the first time, to the heads of political parties, international networks, Top 100 charities, and Fortune 500 companies. NationBuilder provides fully integrated software with a dynamic people database, website hosting, email and text blasting, donations and fundraising. For more information, please visit: https://nationbuilder.com/

