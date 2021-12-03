PropertyShark Wins Tech Platform of the Year at 2021 RED Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PropertyShark is proud to announce that it was recently honored as the Tech Platform of the Year at the 2021 NYC Red Awards.

Vince Soriero - PropertyShark

The New York City-based real estate data and research platform picked up the highest recognition in the technology category at the Red Awards gala in late November, a high-profile event attended by more than 150 industry decisionmakers.

"I want to thank our loyal supporters over the years," said PropertyShark Business Development Manager & Corporate Sales Lead Vince Soriero, when receiving the award on behalf of the company. "It's because of you — brokers, agents, attorneys, developers — and the industry itself, that have helped us grow over the years."

Founded in 2003 as a property research tool for the NYC market, and later acquired by real estate tech giant Yardi, PropertyShark has since grown into a must-have research asset for real estate professionals, homebuyers and even journalists, across the U.S.

Today, PropertyShark serves 46 major markets with more than 3 million registered users, operating as the leading residential and commercial real estate research platform in the industry, helping brokerages increase productivity and company revenues with its proprietary valuation tools and property reports.

"It's been an honor to represent the PropertyShark brand over the years, bringing the industry together - creating a social networking environment where professionals can come together to build new relationships and develop new sales opportunities. The RED Awards Series has been truly successful in recognizing industry professionals for their accomplishments in real estate," Soriero said after the award ceremony.

Soriero also took a moment to recognize the hardships that industry professionals, as well as the public at large, have endured since the onset of the pandemic: "It's great to be in front of people, hug people, shake hands," he said, continuing with a celebratory nod to the company's 19 years of activity and hinted at further developments and events in the upcoming year.

