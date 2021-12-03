Trailblazers Resources, Inc. Announces Successful Acquisition, Name Change To Legacy Care Partners Inc.

MANITOWOC, Wis., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Care Partners Inc. (formerly Trailblazers Resources, Inc. (formerly trading OTCMKTS: TBLZ) Henderson, NV) is announcing that effective Aug. 31st, 2021, the successful completion of a reverse acquisition between Trailblazers Resources Inc. and Legacy Care Partners LLC of Manitowoc, WI. As a result of the transaction, the parent company is now Legacy Care Partners Inc. headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Legacy Care Partners Inc. is a North American healthcare and aftercare services business enterprise engaged in the acquisition/operations and development of home care, assisted living, hospice, and funeral care services businesses. Upon completion of its Business Model, Legacy Care Partners Inc. will be a multi-state organization vertically integrated to bridge gaps and improve continuity of care in the Senior Care Services industry.

Legacy Care Partners Inc. is dedicated to providing compassionate care services to families with a focus on "People and Families First".

Legacy Care Partners Inc. is in the process of re-listing on the OTCMKTS and expects rapid growth, both in terms of revenues and share valuation, via business development, mergers and acquisitions, and synergy between operations to penetrate markets.

For more information visit www.lcpicare.com

View original content:

SOURCE Legacy Care Partners Inc.