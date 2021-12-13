Excerp raises $5 million to launch its online media platform

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based Excerp is building a new platform to shake up the world of online written content. Online media platforms have created thriving ecosystems for content creators and have transformed how content is consumed. However, most successful media platforms focus on video and visual content, while online written content, such as blogs, has been left behind. Excerp's platform will offer an intuitive, organized and engaging home for online written content, helping creators to grow and monetize their audiences.

Excerp has announced that it has secured a $5 million friends and family round, one the largest of its kind in Europe, led by Hedge Fund Manager Edward Eisler and other employees of Eisler Capital.

Alfred Mallol, Majid Sebti, and Joan Cots, three Goldman Sachs alumni, founded the company in December 2020 after working on the technology throughout the Covid pandemic. Excerp currently has over 20 employees and will use the funding to accelerate the launch of its platform, which will create a new standard for content production, distribution and consumption of online written content.

Alfred Mallol, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer commented: "Our mission is to make every story reach further. We want to create a place where people can discover their community, be curious and informed about the world, entertained and empowered to create. We are building the technology and structure to do exactly that. It's very difficult for bloggers and written content creators to scale and reach their audiences. This is largely because existing content management systems, such as Wordpress, are delivering solutions that have failed to advance in decades. Excerp will revolutionize the world of online written content, and modernize the experience for creators and consumers."

Excerp is building a digital media platform that will change the way content is produced and consumed online. Excerp was founded in December 2020. The company is headquartered in London and has over 20 employees.

