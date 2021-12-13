T. ROWE PRICE'S DAVID GIROUX OFFERS INVESTING INSIGHTS IN NEW BOOK

BALTIMORE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price investment professional David Giroux has authored a book, "Capital Allocation: Principles, Strategies, and Processes for Creating Long-Term Shareholder Value," published today by McGraw Hill.

In "Capital Allocation," Giroux shares his experiences from an acclaimed 23-year career1 as an investment analyst and portfolio manager. According to Giroux, capital allocation – the process by which company management teams and boards of directors deploy their firm's financial resources both internally and externally – is one of a company's most significant responsibilities. But the historical record indicates that the average company does not perform this strategic task effectively and that its importance is often overlooked and underappreciated, even by companies themselves.

Through numerous case studies drawn from his personal interactions with some of the world's most well-known companies as well as less familiar companies and through select academic research, Giroux gives readers a real-world glimpse behind the curtain about how capital allocation decisions are made – or not made – in company board rooms. For firms that allocate capital well, strategic decisions about activities such as capital spending, dividends, share repurchases, and acquisitions provide a meaningful competitive advantage that can lead to strong business operations, solid financial results, and attractive stock market performance. For firms that don't allocate capital well, it can mean underperformance in the marketplace, becoming a target for shareholder activism, or even company failure.

Giroux writes that sound capital allocation decisions are especially critical in today's economic environment. Many firms now have more excess free cash flow than ever to deploy, even after investing to support and grow their businesses, as a result of several current trends. Among them: slower global economic growth, lean manufacturing, and structurally low interest rates. Despite this reality, capital allocation is a topic that has largely been ignored, according to Giroux. Given its impact on the creation of shareholder value – the fundamental reason that most people invest in stocks – capital allocation warrants more time and attention than it receives, he avers. The ideas and strategies addressed in "Capital Allocation," he adds, can empower firms over the long run by minimizing short-term pressures, creating appropriate incentives, and building motivated and engaged staffs.

Proceeds from the sales of "Capital Allocation" will be donated to charity, including the T. Rowe Price Foundation, which is committed to supporting long-term community impact in youth empowerment, creativity, and innovation, and advancing comprehensive approaches to hunger, poverty, and homelessness alleviation in Baltimore, Maryland and around the globe.

David Giroux, portfolio manager and chief investment officer for Equity and Multi-Asset

"When I began my research in earnest for this book in 2017, I was shocked to learn the scant consideration given to capital allocation. My goal in writing 'Capital Allocation' was to help readers, in a simple and straightforward way, better understand the link between capital allocation and company performance. It's a subject that has fascinated me since I became a professional investor in 1998. These thoughts have been percolating in my head for the last two decades, and it's gratifying now to have them on paper and share them with others. In a way, the book serves as a roadmap for company management teams and boards to test the efficacy of their capital strategies as they work to deliver attractive returns for shareholders over the long term. It's my hope that everyone who reads the book – company executives, board members, investors, finance students and professors, and, really, anyone with an interest in how business operates – will benefit from it."

1BACKGROUND ON DAVID GIROUX

David Giroux is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division of T. Rowe Price. He manages the US Capital Appreciation Strategy, including the T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund. He also serves as the firm's head of Investment Strategy, chief investment officer for Equity and Multi-Asset, and cochair of the Equity Research Advisory Committee. Giroux is a five-time nominee and two-time winner of Morningstar's Fund Manager of the Year Award. Of Giroux, Morningstar said, "This portfolio manager belongs on the Mount Rushmore of the greatest investors of this decade." The Capital Appreciation Fund has won multiple awards from Lipper since he became its portfolio manager in 2006. Giroux joined T. Rowe Price in 1998 as associate analyst and two years later he became an analyst of the industrials, machinery, building products, and automotive sectors. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude, in finance and political economy from Hillsdale College and the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year Award: Established in 1988, the Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year award recognizes portfolio managers who demonstrate excellent investment skill and the courage to differ from the consensus to benefit investors. David Giroux won the award for Allocation Funds in 2012 and Allocation/Alternative Funds in 2017.

Capital Appreciation Fund has a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold, with a rating of High on each of Morningstar's Parent, People, and Process pillars.

