BETHLEHEM, PA RINGS IN THE NEW YEAR WITH 13th ANNUAL PEEPSFEST® CELEBRATION

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While New York City celebrates New Year's Eve with its famous ball drop, Bethlehem, PA is proudly home of the sweetest drop in the United States. For the 13th consecutive year, Just Born Quality Confections, along with ArtsQuest and other generous local community partners, will welcome the new year by hosting a two-day festival featuring a variety of family-friendly activities and its iconic PEEPS® Chick Drop.

The PEEPS® Chick Drop is the grand finale of PEEPSFEST®, which celebrates the fun and excitement of the PEEPS® Brand at the SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA. Weighing in at 400-pounds and standing tall at four feet, nine inches, the giant, illuminated Yellow PEEPS® Chick descends for the countdown to the new year on each night of the family-focused festival. The event will also feature live music and entertainment, a PEEPSONALITY® Family Fun Walk or Run, PEEPS® sampling stations, dioramas, and more!

This year, Just Born Quality Confections and Arts Quest announced that the larger-than-life PEEPS® Chick will drop with fireworks on Dec. 30 and 31 at 5:30 p.m. to encourage families to enjoy the festivities without concern for larger crowds on New Year's Eve. Dedicated to providing inclusive family fun for all, PEEPSFEST® will adhere to CDC guidelines by encouraging social distancing at the event, requiring face masks for all attendees and limiting event capacity to 2,000 people.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating PEEPSFEST® in person again this year," says Meg Dowd, Corporate Affairs Manager at Just Born Quality Confections. "The PEEPS® Chick Drop has become a beloved New Year's Eve tradition for our local community, as well as families across the country, so we can't wait to welcome fans back to the PEEPSONALITY®-filled celebration to close out 2021."

For more information on PEEPSFEST® and ways to get involved in this annual celebration, visit www.steelstacks.org/peepsfest.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com (and see the breadth of candy and high-quality branded items at www.peepsandcompany.com ) Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc , twitter.com/JustBornInc .

