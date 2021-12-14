Las Vegas Sands Named to the 2021 CDP Water A and Climate A Lists

Sands was the only hospitality and gaming company recognized on both lists, demonstrating its long-term leadership and commitment to environmentally responsible performance

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has been recognized by global environmental nonprofit CDP on its 2021 Climate and Water A Lists, marking consecutive appearance on the Climate A List for the seventh year and the Water A List for the fourth year.

Inclusion on CDP's Climate A and Water A Lists puts Sands among 55 companies who received an "A" designation on both lists, out of the 12,000 companies that were scored in 2021. Sands was the only hospitality and gaming company recognized with an "A" designation on both lists, highlighting the company's leadership in reducing emissions, mitigating climate risk, promoting water efficiency and conservation, and building environmentally responsible Integrated Resorts.

"Addressing climate change by transitioning to low-carbon solutions and advancing water stewardship initiatives are among our top sustainability priorities," said Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer. "Our repeat appearance on the prestigious CDP A Lists speaks to our industry-leading performance in addressing emerging trends and incorporating the latest technologies and practices, as part of our long-term commitment to continuous evolution as an environmentally responsible company."

Led by the Sands ECO360 global sustainability program, Sands' global environmental initiatives target five priority topics: low-carbon transition, water stewardship, waste, plastic and packaging, and responsible sourcing. Sands annually reports its goals, progress and accomplishments toward environmental targets set for these areas in the Sands Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

The Climate and Water A List designations follow the company's recent recognition on the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices (DJSI), which marked Sands' second appearance on the World Index. Sands was the only U.S.-based hospitality and gaming company recognized by both DJSI World and North America in 2021.

CDP's annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2021, more than 590 investors with more than US$110 trillion in assets and 200 major purchasers with US$5.5 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP's platform.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and planet. We deliver a great working environment for our team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares community engagement and charitable giving program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

