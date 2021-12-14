Mike Morales Joins Vector Laboratories as Chief Financial Officer

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Laboratories , the pioneer and leader in the development and manufacture of protein labeling and detection reagents for life sciences research, today announced that Mike Morales, CPA, has joined the Executive Team as Chief Financial Officer, effective as of Monday, December 6.

Mike Morales, CFO of Vector Laboratories

Mr. Morales has 25 years of experience in financial management and public accounting, with nearly 20 of those years in the life sciences sector. He joins Vector Laboratories from Sony Biotechnology, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony, where he led the Finance and Operations teams. He spent nearly 16 years at Amgen, where he held positions of increased responsibility. He also held positions at Kite Pharma, Avery Dennison, General Motors, and Ernst & Young, LLP. In his role at Vector Labs, he will accelerate the company's vision to expand into protein detection through strategic acquisitions.

"Mike's extensive experience with handling the unique financial needs of a life sciences-focused company makes him a great addition to the Vector Laboratories Executive Team," said Dr. Lisa V. Sellers, CEO of Vector Laboratories. "This is another positive step we are taking to building a strong leadership team that will continue to expand our commercial footprint through acquisitions — we're excited to see what we can accomplish together."

"This is an exciting time to join Vector Laboratories as it embarks on this new phase of internal and external expansion," added Mr. Morales. "I am looking forward to supporting Lisa and the rest of the Executive Team by providing the financial leadership needed to drive Vector's growth strategies."

The Vector Laboratories Executive Team also includes Dr. Pamela James, PhD, as the Vice President, Product, and the company will continue to add new members to implement the acquisition and development strategy. As the first company to commercialize avidin-biotin enzyme complex kits for immunohistochemistry and antifade mounting media for immunofluorescence, Vector Laboratories has since introduced over 600 reliable reagents and kits through four decades of leadership in labeling and detection technologies.

About Vector Laboratories

Vector Laboratories is a pioneer of innovative technologies around protein detection for more than 40 years. The company pioneered and is a market leader in protein labeling and detection, serving customers in disease and therapeutics research with tools that help them precisely visualize and study tissues and cells with reagents for immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, glycobiology, and bioconjugation. With headquarters in Burlingame, California, the company maintains a network of more than 40 distributors across the globe. For more information about Vector Laboratories, please visit: www.vectorlabs.com .

