MPC Energy Solutions and Leclanché form strategic collaboration for utility-scale energy storage solutions - The partnership starts with MPCES's participation in Leclanché' Green Power Plant in St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean, a landmark solar PV and battery energy storage project

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, AMSTERDAM and OSLO, Norway, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPC Energy Solutions (MPCES) has partnered with Leclanché one of the world's leading energy storage companies, publicly listed in Switzerland (SIX: LECN), to build the previously announced 35.7 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) and 18.2 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project designed with Leclanché Energy Management Software (L-EMS) in St. Kitts' Basseterre Valley, next to the capital city of Basseterre.

The project requires about US$ 74 million of investment and MPCES has acquired 40% ownership in the project's holding company, in which Leclanché owns 60%. MPCES will invest up to US$ 17million.

"At COP26 in Glasgow, St. Kitts and Nevis presented a remarkable plan to reduce CO 2 emissions by 61 percent by switching to 100 percent renewable energy. We in MPC Energy Solutions are happy and proud to be part of this important initiative through the development of this significant PV and battery project near the country's capital. The project will cover one-third of St. Kitts baseload needs for the next 20-25 years while reducing the carbon dioxide emissions by more than 740,000 metric tonnes." said Martin Vogt, CEO at MPC Energy Solutions.

"With our ongoing mission to help the region's transition to cleaner energies, we seek to create strong partnerships that will reinforce our position as a leader in the energy market of Latin America and the Caribbean. Its strong technological expertise makes Leclanché a valuable partner that will undoubtedly help us do just that. This landmark project marks our entry into utility-scale hybrid projects that combine energy generation and storage. St Kitts and Nevis is one of several other countries within the Caribbean region that are committed to diversifying its generation base away from diesel-fueled thermal power, and promoting smarter, greener and more resilient approaches that improve energy generation," added Martin Vogt.

Leclanché has a long and successful track record of concepting and building innovative utility-scale installations including several projects with S4 Energy in The Netherlands; the Cremzow, Germany system in collaboration with Enel Green Power Germany and ENERTRAG; SWB, Germany; Marengo, Chicago, United States and several Canadian projects.

The St. Kitts project, which is being built under an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract by Leclanché, has a 20-year USD-denominated Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the St. Kitts Electric Company (SKELEC), the only energy utility company on the island. The government of St. Kitts and Nevis leased the land in the Basseterre Valley to Leclanché under a 20-year agreement with the option of a five-year renewal. Groundbreaking of the project took place in December 2020.

Anil Srivastava, CEO at Leclanché, said: "We are excited to partner with MPC Energy Solutions for this landmark project in the Caribbean. This solar PV and BESS project demonstrates the ability of renewable energies to provide baseload power and competitively replace greenhouse gas emitting diesel-fuel power. The project will create material savings for SKELEC with a strong positive impact on the environment, CO 2 emissions and the local communities.

We thank the government of St. Kitts and Nevis and SKELEC for their trust. Leveraging the vast experience of our partner MPCES and teamwork with SKELEC, we shall accelerate the construction and commissioning of this industry reference project – the Caribbean regions' largest green power plant."

The St. Kitts project has been communicated as part of MPCES's advanced project backlog.

"This represents another step forward for MPC Energy Solutions in becoming a leading independent power producer in Latin America and the Caribbean. This is a region with tremendous potential for renewable energy, and I am particularly happy to announce this first project utilizing hybrid technology. This will undoubtedly be a reference case for us and other renewable energy developers," Martin Vogt said.

About MPC Energy Solutions

MPC Energy Solutions ("MPCES") is a global provider of sustainable energy and primarily focuses on low-carbon energy infrastructure, including solar and wind assets, and other hybrid and energy efficiency solutions. The Company participates in the full project lifecycle of renewable solutions, from early-stage development through construction and operation. More details at www.mpc-energysolutions.com

About Leclanché

Headquartered in Switzerland, Leclanché SA is a leading provider of high-quality energy storage solutions designed to accelerate our progress towards a clean energy future. Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in over 100 years of battery and energy storage innovation and the Company is a trusted provider of energy storage solutions globally. This coupled with the Company's culture of German engineering and Swiss precision and quality, continues to make Leclanché the partner of choice for both disruptors, established companies and governments who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The energy transition is being driven primarily by changes in the management of our electricity networks and the electrification of transport, and these two end markets form the backbone of our strategy and business model. Leclanché is at the heart of the convergence of the electrification of transport and the changes in the distribution network. Leclanché is the only listed pure play energy storage company in the world, organised along three business units: stationary storage solutions, e-Transport solutions and specialty batteries systems. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN). For more information, please visit www.leclanche.com.

SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

Media contacts MPC Energy Solutions

MPC Energy Solutions N.V.

Investor Relations & Public Relations

Email: info@mpc-energysolutions.com

Norway

Jo Christian Lund-Steigedal

Corporate Communications AS

Phone: +47 415 08733

Email:jcs@corpcom.no

Americas

Perry Goldman

Montieth & Company

Phone: +1 (646) 8643568

Email: pgoldman@montiethco.com



United Kingdom

Charles Font

Montieth & Company

Phone: +44 020 38575478

Email: cfont@montiethco.com

Contacts Leclanché

Media Switzerland /Europe:Thierry MeyerT: +41 (0) 79 785 35 81E-mail: tme@dynamicsgroup.ch Media North America:Henry Feintuch / Ashley BlasT: +1-646-753-5710 / +1-646-753-5713E-mail: leclanche@feintuchpr.com

Media Germany:Christoph MillerT: +49 (0) 711 947 670E-mail: leclanche@sympra.de Investor Contacts:Anil Srivastava / Hubert AngleysT: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00E-mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20542/3472019/a2c85858dff8c545.pdf 2021 12 14 MPC Energy Solutions partners with Leclanché

View original content:

SOURCE MPC Energy Solutions N.V.