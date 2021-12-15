$1.6 million has been raised toward the home's $5 million capital campaign

CLEVELAND CHRISTIAN HOME RECEIVES $1 MILLION GIFT TO IMPROVE ITS MAIN FACILITIES FOR CHILDREN $1.6 million has been raised toward the home's $5 million capital campaign

CLEVELAND, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Christian Home, a Northeast Ohio nonprofit that provides residential and community-based services to children struggling with mental illness, abuse and neglect, is honored to receive a $1 million donation from Portfolio, a leading provider of finance and insurance products.

Founded in the late 1800s, Cleveland Christian Home helps families in crisis by providing residential care for children who have experienced intensive trauma. With a staff trained extensively in trauma-informed care, the home offers hope to many families that have exhausted other options.

The gift supports a $5-million capital campaign that will enable needed improvements to individual units and common areas within the home's main facility at 11401 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland. The goal is to make structural improvements, while elevating the environment to a state-of-the-art, home-like center that fosters world-class care.

"These renovations will play a critical role in ensuring a safe, comfortable and supported space for the children we serve," said Chuck Tuttle, CEO of Cleveland Christian Home. "The Portfolio donation allows us to install a sprinkler system, replace old fire escapes and fully renovate one of the kids' units. We are extremely grateful for this gift."

"Any contribution to the Cleveland Christian Home pays dividends for our community and its most vulnerable citizens, and we are honored and humbled to play a role in this critical initiative," said Kelly Price, senior vice president of Portfolio.

Brent Griggs, Portfolio's president and CEO, said the company made the donation following the company's recent acquisition of National Automotive Experts/NWAN, a Strongsville, Ohio-based finance and insurance provider. Kelly Price, founder of NAE/NWAN, and her husband Bob Price, have been longtime supporters of the Cleveland Christian Home. Bob Price serves on its Board of Directors.

To support the Cleveland Christian Home or learn more about the organization, visit cchome.org.

About Cleveland Christian Home

Helping families in crisis for more than 120 years, Cleveland Christian Home is the most trusted and reliable choice for kids struggling to overcome the toughest emotional and behavioral challenges. The home offers one of the only residential treatment programs in Cleveland with an intensive treatment center. The success in treating children with trauma has made Cleveland Christian Home the area's leading organization for children and families in crisis.

About Portfolio

Founded in 1989 and based in Lake Forest, Calif., with offices in Dallas, Texas and Strongsville, Ohio, Portfolio has earned national recognition as a leading provider of finance and insurance products and reinsurance programs.

News Media Contact:

Joe Mosbrook

216-375-2141

mosbrook@acclaimllc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cleveland Christian Home