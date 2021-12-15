InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Safety System to Protect Children (KSC-1556)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a vehicle safety system to ensure that a child is removed from a parked vehicle in a timely manner," said one of two inventors, from Topeka, Kan., "so we invented the L I V E S. Our design prevents a distracted adult from accidentally leaving a child behind and has the ability to alert bystanders when a child has been left in a vehicle unattended."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective reminder for a parent to remove a child from a vehicle upon parking. In doing so, it prevents the child from being accidentally left behind. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a reliable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and parents with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

