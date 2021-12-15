JUSPAY - India's leading Payment Technology Platform, raises $60 million in Series C funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juspay Technologies, the pioneers of 1-click frictionless digital payments in India, today announced USD 60 million in Series C funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with participation from existing investors VEF and Wellington Management.
Juspay's notable inventions include Juspay Safe - world's first payment browser that simplifies payment authentication, HyperSDK - the largest payments SDK distribution installed across 250 million mobile phones, Express Checkout - India's leading payments orchestration platform to boost transaction success rates and UPI in a Box - a highly reliable UPI stack for merchants and a first of its kind.
Speaking about the funding, Vishal Gupta, Director, SoftBank Investment Advisers, said: "Juspay is one of the most innovative deep tech companies in India's fast-growingdigital payments market. It is solving the complex needs of an evolving fintech ecosystem. We believe in Juspay's vision to simplify payments for billions of people globally and deliver higher revenue at a lower cost for merchants."
About JUSPAY: Founded in 2012, Juspay offers an intelligent technology platform that unifies payment gateways to give merchants a seamless, secure, reliable, end-to-end, enterprise-grade payment stack to achieve higher revenue at lower cost. It is also a strong contributor to development of the financial ecosystem in India. Key contributions include the BHIM App, GeM SAHAY (offers credit facility for Government eMarketplace) and BECKN protocol (community initiative to create open digital commerce networks).
