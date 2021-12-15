NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, of $9.9 million or $1.34 per share. This compares to net income of $11.2 million or $1.51 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $39.2 million or $5.30 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2021, was $73.7 million or $9.96 per share. This compares to net income of $103.5 million or $14.02 per share for the year ended September 30, 2020. The decline in earnings for the current year was primarily attributable to a decrease in mortgage banking profit.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc. Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





9/30/21 6/30/21 9/30/20

9/30/21 9/30/20 EARNINGS DATA:

















Net interest income

$ 22,629 24,891 24,577

97,849 94,231

Provision for loan losses



-- -- 7,500

-- 10,150

Non-interest income



24,358 26,521 75,095

145,614 174,544

Non-interest expense



34,884 37,654 39,160

149,048 119,332

Income tax expense



2,196 2,604 13,818

20,709 35,788

Net income

$ 9,907 11,154 39,194

73,706 103,505



















FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:















Total assets

$ 2,359,371 2,310,047 2,552,198

2,359,371 2,552,198

Total loans held for sale



576,927 459,896 493,212

576,927 493,212

Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net



1,392,783 1,345,211 1,646,143

1,392,783 1,646,143

Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,351,337 1,425,946 1,752,768

1,351,337 1,752,768

Stockholders' equity



393,346 398,321 350,382

393,346 350,382



















FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:













Book value per share

$ 53.13 53.81 47.42

53.13 47.42

Earnings per share



1.34 1.51 5.30

9.96 14.02

Cash dividends paid per share



2.00 0.75 0.55

4.05 2.15





















Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)



1.70% 1.86% 6.09%

3.00% 4.01%

Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)



10.01% 11.31% 47.13%

19.82% 33.79%





















Weighted average shares outstanding



7,402,738 7,402,969 7,388,493

7,402,949 7,384,118

