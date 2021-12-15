Perdue Farms Delivering $150,000 and 160,000 Servings of Chicken To Support Tornado Recovery In Kentucky Part of Company's "Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors®" Initiative

SALISBURY, Md., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perdue Farms is delivering $150,000 to the United Way of Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and a truckload of chicken products representing 160,000 servings to Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland to support its neighbors and families in parts of Kentucky recovering from the recent devasting tornadoes.

Edgardo Ortiz Torres, center, director of Perdue operations in Cromwell, Ky., and associate Autumn Schulz prepare meals for first responders, volunteers, and storm victims at the Ohio County Fairgrounds in Hartford, Ky., on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Perdue's response is made possible through the company's "Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors®" initiative focused in part on disaster relief, and improving quality of life and building stronger communities where its associates work and live.

"The United Way network in Kentucky is truly grateful to Perdue Farms for this commitment of financial resources and food to support the immediate and long-term recovery needs of families and communities impacted by this terrible storm," said Kevin Middletown, president of United Way of Kentucky. "This will mean so much to our neighbors who lost everything over the weekend. United Way is on the ground in these communities. We will be here long after the news cycle moves on, and we are proud to stand with the Perdue team to get these communities back on their feet."

Perdue will partner with Feeding America Kentucky's Heartland and the United Way to direct its relief resources to help storm victims in Hartford, Muhlenberg, Ohio, and Warren counties.

"Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland is a grateful partner of Perdue Farms," said Stephanie Hester, director of development for Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland. "Perdue prioritizes Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors and this donation is certain to fill bellies and warm hearts!"

The company employs more than 1,400 associates in the region at its processing facility, hatchery, feed mill and live production operations, and contracts with more than 1,000 local farmers.

The company's operations team based in Cromwell, Ky., is preparing and delivering meals to support local first responders, volunteers, and families, collecting winter clothing for donation and coordinating a blood drive at its onsite Wellness Center to support relief efforts.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by the recent horrific tornadoes that tore across six states, including our neighbors and families in western Kentucky who suffered losses," said Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms. "Recovering from devastation of this magnitude requires an enormous amount of coordination and we are proud to lend resources we hope will bring some relief to those in need. We will continue to identify ways we can best support ongoing recovery in our communities."

You can support the United Way of Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund here.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perdue Farms