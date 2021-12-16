18 Days Left To Support the National Park Foundation Through the 2021 Subaru Share the Love® Event National Park Foundation and Subaru of America's Partnership Supports National Parks Across the Country

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Park Foundation is thrilled to once again partner with Subaru of America to give people the opportunity to support the country's more than 400 national parks through the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event. With 18 days left in the campaign period, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle, purchased or leased, to the customer's choice of participating charities, including the National Park Foundation. The campaign concludes on January 3, 2022.

By the end of this year's event, Subaru and its participating retailers will have provided more than $40 million in support to the National Park Foundation.

By the end of this year's event, Subaru and its participating retailers will have provided more than $40 million in support to the National Park Foundation, helping to increase public awareness and engagement across the National Park System and provide critical funding to programs and projects in more than 400 national parks. In addition to being the largest corporate partner of the National Park Foundation, Subaru of America has provided more than $68 million to organizations working to conserve national parks.

Through the annual Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru has been at the forefront of efforts to support resilience and sustainability in national parks by sharing their zero-landfill expertise in a pilot program at three iconic national parks – Denali, Grand Teton, and Yosemite. This collaborative effort has resulted in eliminating more than 16 million pounds of waste from landfills. Lessons learned at these three parks are being used to help further sustainability efforts across the National Park System.

Click here to learn more about the National Park Foundation's expanded partnership with Subaru in support of NPF's Outdoor Exploration, Parks of the Future, and Resilience and Sustainability initiatives.

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at nationalparks.org.

