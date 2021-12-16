The Lukens Company Names Seth Colton as President & Managing Partner

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lukens Company (TLC), an industry-leading marketing agency that provides expert direct response, donor development, and fundraising strategies, today announced that Seth Colton will become President & Managing Partner, effective immediately.

Seth Colton, President & Managing Partner

Seth and I share a vision to expand our best-in-class marketing and donor fundraising with creativity and innovation.

In his role as President & Managing Partner, Colton will be responsible for all day-to-day operations and financial management of the growing organization. Colton, a communications and development veteran, has served as TLC's Executive Vice President since 2014.

"Seth's promotion is recognition of the incredible contribution he's made to TLC over the years," said Walter Lukens, CEO of TLC. "As we look to the future, Seth and I share a vision to expand our best-in-class marketing and donor fundraising with creativity and innovation."

This announcement coincides with TLC's refreshed mission to help cause-oriented organizations make the world better as the agency keeps evolving to meet clients' shifting needs. "Our core values state, 'we change the world for the better,'" said Colton. "That's not naïve idealism—that's a goal we share with our clients and teams. I'm thrilled to take on this expanded role as TLC continues to grow in exciting ways and serve our clients and the important work that they do. Our commitment to excellence is at the heart of this new chapter—just as it always has been."

To learn more about TLC, visit www.thelukenscompany.com.

ABOUT THE LUKENS COMPANY

The Lukens Company (TLC) is an award-winning full-service marketing agency that provides expert direct response, donor development, and fundraising services to nonprofits, cultural institutions, advocacy groups, and faith-based organizations. Since our founding in 1986, our passionate team of creatives have partnered with cause-oriented organizations seeking innovative, data-driven strategies to achieve bold goals that change the world for the better. Our 35+ years of experience across a diverse client base enables us to deliver unique, compelling multichannel campaigns that captivate audiences and yield transformative results… all while being delivered with an unparalleled commitment to our clients' missions.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Swartz

Director of Marketing

jswartz@thelukenscompany.com

The Lukens Company (PRNewsfoto/The Lukens Company)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Lukens Company