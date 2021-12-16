MediaTek Officially Launches Dimensity 9000 Flagship Chip And Announces Adoption by Global Device Makers

Built on the leading TSMC N4 process, Dimensity 9000 brings full flagship performance and power-efficiency to smartphones. First MediaTek powered devices will be available in Q1 of 2022

HSINCHU, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today launched its Dimensity 9000 5G smartphone chip for next-generation flagship smartphones, and announced device maker adoption and endorsements from some of the world's biggest smartphone brands, including OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi and Honor. The first Dimensity 9000 powered flagship smartphones will be in the market in the first quarter of next year.

The Dimensity 9000 - the world's first smartphone built on the ultra-efficient TMSC N4 (4nm-class) production process - leads the industry in computing performance, gaming, imaging, multimedia and connectivity innovations.

"The Dimensity 9000 is a milestone for MediaTek, highlighting our rise to incredible with a true flagship 5G smartphone chip. This chip signals MediaTek and our Dimensity family has entered a new phase of innovation," said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. "The Dimensity 9000 is the most powerful and energy-efficient chip to date, delivering a number of industry firsts and a full suite of features for the most discerning tech enthusiasts."

Dimensity 9000 integrates the cutting-edge Armv9 CPU architecture for a true flagship experience. The octa-core CPU has one ultra Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.05GHz, three performance A710 cores operating at up to 2.85GHz and four efficiency Cortex-A510 cores. With the integrated LPDDR5X supporting up to 7500Mbps, along with an 8MB L3 cache and 6MB system cache, the Dimensity 9000 is built for the massive bandwidth demands of the mobile market.

Additionally, the chipset integrates MediaTek's fifth generation Application Processor Unit (APU 5.0), which offers 4X power efficiency gains compared to the previous generation APU, for the ideal balance of performance and power efficiency for a wide range of AI multimedia, gaming, camera and video experiences.

Dimensity 9000 packs the world's first Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU in a smartphone chip. To further boost performance, the chipset integrates MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0, the fifth generation of MediaTek's innovative gaming technology. HyperEngine 5.0 uses AI-acceleration to optimize graphics while reducing the GPU load, resulting in faster gameplay that looks better and is more power-efficient than ever. HyperEngine also integrates AI-VRS, the first AI-enhanced variable rate shading technology for smartphones, along with the industry's first raytracing software development kit (SDK) using Vulkan for Android.

Key features of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 include:

MediaTek Imagiq 790 : The chipset's flagship 18-bit HDR-ISP. The world's first to support 320MP on smartphones, and the world's first to support simultaneous triple camera 18-bit HDR video recording. The powerful 9Gpixel/s ISP also supports 4K HDR Video + AI noise reduction that enables the highest quality results even in extreme low-light scenarios.

Leading 3GPP Release-16 5G Modem: The integrated 5G modem amplifies sub-6GHz performance up to 7Gbps downlink using 3CC Carrier Aggregation (300MHz). It also features the world's 1st R16 UL enhancement, and continues MediaTek's dual SIM leadership with new 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active support. The modem also integrates the new MediaTek 5G UltraSave 2.0 power-saving enhancement suite for improved efficiency.

MediaTek MiraVision 790 : The chipset can support the latest 144Hz WQHD+ displays or super-fast 180Hz Full HD+ displays, while optimizing power efficiency with MediaTek's Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology. Furthermore, MediaTek's latest Wi-Fi Display technology can support up to 4K60 HDR10+ video.

Wi-Fi 6E, New GNSS with Beidou III-B1C and New Bluetooth 5.3 : Smartphone users can enjoy seamless connectivity thanks to the chipset's support for the latest Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GNSS standards.

Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture: The Dimensity 9000 allows the world's leading smartphone device makers to create customized flagship 5G smartphones that stand out.

Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship 5G mobile platform will be available in the market in the first quarter of 2022 and the new chip is supported by some of the world's biggest device makers.

OPPO has long maintained a close relationship with MediaTek," said Henry Duan, Vice President at OPPO. "I am excited to share that the next Find X flagship will be the first to be launched with the Dimensity 9000 flagship platform. This is a premium device that brings together so many cutting-edge features in one device and we know users will be impressed with its breakthrough performance and outstanding energy efficiency."

"vivo has always highly valued its partnership with MediaTek," said Shi Yujian, Senior Vice President & CTO at vivo. "With the Dimensity series 5G chipsets and their state-of-the-art performance, energy efficiency, 5G connectivity, AI, imaging and video technologies, vivo has been able to deliver a broad lineup of high-end 5G products loved by its users. We are excited to see the Dimensity series finding more fans in the market. In 2022, we look forward to continuing to work closely with MediaTek to launch vivo's first product powered by Dimensity 9000 flagship chip. We believe that the Dimensity series will continue to push the envelope on 5G applications and innovations."

"Dimensity 9000 brings together the industry's most cutting-edge features in one chipset," said Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi. "It is currently one of the most advanced 'ultra-flagship' SoCs in terms of performance, video, gaming, communications or AI capabilities. Redmi is honored to be working with MediaTek for in-depth joint testing of Dimensity 9000 in the early stages, and achieved outstanding results in these tests. The Dimensity 9000 offers unprecedented performance, a true leap over prior generations, and I am very excited for the official commercialization of this chipset on our Redmi K50 series. With the overall improvements that the Dimensity 9000 platform brings to the table, and being an indispensable part of our Redmi K50 series, users can expect to see a noticeable, upgraded performance in our upcoming devices."

"In 2021, Honor and MediaTek launched a comprehensive partnership across multiple product areas, including smartphones, tablets and smart screens. We introduced the HONOR View40 series, the V7 tablet series, and the X2 smart screen series, giving consumers high-quality experiences," said Fang Fei, president of product line, HONOR Device Co., Ltd. "MediaTek's new generation of flagship 5G mobile platforms offer impressive performance and energy efficiency. In the future, we look forward to deepening our cooperation with MediaTek to create even more innovative experiences for our fans."

