Rural Colorado Accelerator Provides Investment Windfalls to Economic Organizations

DURANGO, Colo., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Colorado Accelerator Program for Entrepreneurs (SCAPE) solidifies its niche in economic development by leveraging local investing to fund regional startups, while also distributing returns to local economic development organizations. To date, SCAPE has raised $27 Million for it's companies while also providing $2.5 Million as unrestricted revenue to local programs to further expand their mission and offerings.

SCAPE offers mentoring, education, and access to funding for businesses looking to scale. Executive Director, Elizabeth Marsh, has built a business start-up curriculum and network of mentors since 2013, in addition to managing top performing investment funds , that have produced high ranking returns to local investors and is a leader in local business growth.

"The success we have seen over the last 8 years is a testament that startup, mentor and investment networks in rural communities are alive. We hope to be a beacon for other communities of what's possible when you bring founders, investors and leadership together," shares Marsh.

The achievements to date have had a profound impact on the local community and economy through job creation, economic stability, and directing funds back into economic development organizations. Due to the successful exit of two major companies from the Durango area, SCAPE's model has proven to support SCAPE while also providing an unprecedented financial windfall for local economic development groups that have contributed to the SCAPE Investment Funds. These community programs administer business loans, incentives and initiatives to attract and retain companies to the region.

It is often a struggle for small communities to be able to provide the technical assistance and resources that are needed for economic development and diversification. Coupled with the fact that less than 1% of all venture capital goes to rural areas, SCAPE is a national leader by continuing to provide windfalls to local investors and developing a sustainable model. SCAPE has shown that if a community focuses on investing in local businesses, the community, the investors, and the resource providers all benefit.

