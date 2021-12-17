CERTAIN VIRTUS CLOSED-END FUNDS DECLARE THREE MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS: NCV, NCZ, CBH

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV), Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), and Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: CBH) announced the following distribution declarations on their respective common shares:

(PRNewsfoto/Virtus Funds)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund:

Ticker Amount of Distribution Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date NCV $0.0425 January 12, 2022 January 13, 2022 February 1, 2022 NCV $0.0425 February 10, 2022 February 11, 2022 March 1, 2022 NCV $0.0425 March 10, 2022 March 11, 2022 April 1, 2022

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II:

Ticker Amount of Distribution Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date NCZ $0.0375 January 12, 2022 January 13, 2022 February 1, 2022 NCZ $0.0375 February 10, 2022 February 11, 2022 March 1, 2022 NCZ $0.0375 March 10, 2022 March 11, 2022 April 1, 2022

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund 2024 Target Term Fund:

Ticker Amount of Distribution Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date CBH $0.0460 January 12, 2022 January 13, 2022 February 1, 2022 CBH $0.0460 February 10, 2022 February 11, 2022 March 1, 2022 CBH $0.0460 March 10, 2022 March 11, 2022 April 1, 2022

The amounts of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions will depend on the fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund or your broker will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell shareholders what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

The Board of Trustees of each fund also approved a change in each fund's fiscal year-end from February 28 to January 31, effective January 31, 2022.

About the Funds

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II each have an investment objective to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income with income as a secondary objective. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund's investment objectives are to provide a high level of income and to return at least $9.835 per common share (the original net asset value per common share of beneficial interest before deducting offering costs of $0.02 per share) to holders of common shares on or about September 1, 2024. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser to each fund and Allianz Global Investors is the subadviser.

For more information on these funds, contact shareholder services at 800-254-5197, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed-end fund section on the web at virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund's investment objective and risks, please see the fund's annual report. A copy of the fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

About Allianz Global Investors

Allianz Global Investors or AllianzGI is a leading active asset manager with over 750 investment professionals in 25 offices worldwide and manages assets for individuals, families and institutions. The investment team has extensive experience managing closed-end funds and a differentiated, multi-asset approach based on fundamental research designed to dynamically allocate across convertible securities and equities.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. For more information, visit virtus.com.

# # #

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Virtus Funds